Drake and Meek Mill almost stole the show at Raptors big win vs Philly

The Toronto Raptors home game win against the Philadelphia 76ers last night was made all the more sweet by an appearance by Raps (and Toronto) ambassador, Drake.

The rapper was spotted hanging courtside with fellow artist Meek Mill, and as usual, he got super into the game.

He posted a pic walking through the halls of Scotiabank Arena with Meek and their security entourage, and another at the court an hour later showing off his custom NBA championship ring.

Drake was as animated as ever, at one point taunting 76ers player Joel Embiid, who last night had the first point-less game of his career.

The rapper was seen laughing, clapping and jokingly yelling "MVP." Meek appeared to be a little more restrained, but we can't really blame former drama kid Drake for being a little dramatic.

Drake was absolutely LOVING the fact that the #Raptors held Joel Embiid to ZERO points for the first time in his NBA career 😂 https://t.co/JS5zGjE6v7 pic.twitter.com/ypaHidowW4 — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) November 26, 2019

He is notoriously one of the most entertaining things about Raps games for fans who are lucky enough to catch sight of him, even if some think he's been bad luck for the team in the past.

After providing some entertainment on the court, Drake took some time to hang with his Raps BFFs, including point guard Fred VanVleet and his daughter, Sanaa. The trio snapped an adorably wholesome photo that was posted to the team's twitter account with the caption "6 Gods."

Everyone was all smiles, and rightfully so, since the Raptors won 101-96.