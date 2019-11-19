Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
bianca andreescu penny oleksiak

Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak are Toronto's new favourite power-besties

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Two of the finest young athletes ever to come out of Toronto — nay, all of Canada — had their fans screaming #SquadGoals last night like it was 2016 by sitting together at a Raptors game and goofing around for the camera.

Tennis champion Bianca Andreescu, who won the 2019 women's singles U.S. Open, and four-time Olympic swimming medalist Penny Oleksiak were spotted courtside at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena during Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raps blew the Hornets out of the water, posting up a final score of 132-96, but it was a moment shared between Andreescu and Oleksiak that generated the most excitement online.

A clever camera operator panned to the superstars during the game just as they were taking a sip from their respective drinks.

Upon seeing themselves on the Scotiabank Arena's big screen, the 19-year-olds laughed and locked arms to chug their beverages.

It was all too perfect for Canadian sportsfans, who immediately deemed the women a power-duo and speculated about what they could accomplish together.

"I would watch this show," joked one viewer. "Double Gold next year," quipped another.

It's not known how close the superstar athletes are, but they certainly have a lot in common: They're both from the GTA, they've both set records as the youngest champions in their sport and they were literally born just three days apart.

It's fair to Andreescu and Oleksiak are the closest thing to "it girls" Toronto has seen in quite some time, and that they deserve every minute of the limelight they now find themselves in once again.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

