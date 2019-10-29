The Toronto Raptors game against the Magic was a throwback to 25 years ago
Last night was the first of the Raptors' six "95 Rewind" games — which feature the team throwing it back to its 1995 beginnings — and it was just as epic as expected.
Best throwback jersey ever— Shotgun 🦖 NBA CHAMPIONS (3-1) (@RaptorsSeason) October 29, 2019
Fans were obsessed with the Raps' purple, red and white jerseys that they brought back out of their mid-90s glory with a court decked out in the classic colours to match.
The return of the 90s colours and branding — aided by some tunes from the decade — really made it feel like the night was straight out of 1995.
The views of the Scotiabank Arena court from up high were legendary.
The @Raptors throwback logo on the hardwood tonight is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EHAZWcpPGH— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 28, 2019
And up close, it and the jerseys looked absolutely fire.
The jerseys boosted his attributes by at least +10— Cardboard Boxseats Podcast (@CBBSpodcast) October 29, 2019
Some speculated that the Raps' classic outfits may have contributed to Kyle Lowry's killer performance (with 26 points) and the team's 104-95 victory.
First bucket in the white & purple. pic.twitter.com/NEDEfF01oi— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 28, 2019
(Lowry's feelings about the rewind night, for the record: "sexy.")
Purple...never gets old! Game day @raptors fans! #95rewind pic.twitter.com/xJIVloZtBR— The Raptor (@the_raptor) October 28, 2019
Raptor himself dressed to impress too, turning heads before game time in a bright magenta suit with glittery spiked loafers to match.
Fans can get in on the retro party at one of the remaining rewind nights here in Toronto: December 11 (against Kawhi and the LA Clippers), January 28 and April 10 (against the Atlanta Hawks), February 25 (against the Milwaukee Bucks), and March 30 (against the Memphis Grizzlies).
