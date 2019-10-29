Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
magic vs raptors

The Toronto Raptors game against the Magic was a throwback to 25 years ago

Last night was the first of the Raptors' six "95 Rewind" games — which feature the team throwing it back to its 1995 beginnings — and it was just as epic as expected.

Fans were obsessed with the Raps' purple, red and white jerseys that they brought back out of their mid-90s glory with a court decked out in the classic colours to match.

A post shared by Jinggay Malig (@miss.jinggay) on

The return of the 90s colours and branding — aided by some tunes from the decade — really made it feel like the night was straight out of 1995.

The views of the Scotiabank Arena court from up high were legendary.

And up close, it and the jerseys looked absolutely fire.

Some speculated that the Raps' classic outfits may have contributed to Kyle Lowry's killer performance (with 26 points) and the team's 104-95 victory.

(Lowry's feelings about the rewind night, for the record: "sexy.")

Raptor himself dressed to impress too, turning heads before game time in a bright magenta suit with glittery spiked loafers to match.

Fans can get in on the retro party at one of the remaining rewind nights here in Toronto: December 11 (against Kawhi and the LA Clippers), January 28 and April 10 (against the Atlanta Hawks), February 25 (against the Milwaukee Bucks), and March 30 (against the Memphis Grizzlies).

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

