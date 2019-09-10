Toronto is devastated that sportscaster Cabbie is leaving TSN

Cabbie, one of Toronto's favourite sportscasters, has left TSN for good, and longtime fans are heartbroken.

The 42-year-old TV personality—whose infectious interviewing style has charmed sportsfans around the world since his early "Cabbie on the Street" days at The Score—announced last week that he's left his eight-year stint at TSN.

The sports journalist, whose real name is Cabral Richards, has joined the Bleacher Report's Betting live show to host every Sunday morning on the B/R app.

According to Richards, the Bleacher Report called him about the project in August (on his wedding day, actually), and it's been full-speed ahead ever since.

He's already in Vegas now, and for the last few weeks has been travelling back and forth from Toronto to the Sin City, where he's currently living at the Caesar's Palace Casino.

"How does it feel being away from Toronto? Major FOMO," he said in an e-mail.

"TIFF is a major event for our city and I'm experiencing it on Instagram. Ugh. The Leafs and Raptors will start their seasons in 4-6 weeks and I'll miss Toronto raising an NBA Championship banner!! Like, what?"

I loved your work & especially Cabbie on the street. Your interviews were LIT especially the ones with Kobe! #hilarious #entertaining pic.twitter.com/i9CU4k1t4S — Trevor Kempner (@RevTrevK) September 7, 2019

People are now saluting, and sadly saying goodbye to one of the best in the industry, known for countless moments with Kobe Bryant on TSN's Cabbie Presents (and an infinite number of hugs—so Canadian) as well as hilarious street hockey games.

Congratulations on your next opportunity! You’ve always been a household name on our airwaves and you will be missed. We love you @Cabbie 👏🙏🏽. — Payal Doshi (@PayalDoshiTV) September 7, 2019

The things he'll miss about Toronto?

"I guess I'll miss my creature comforts in Toronto: hole in the wall shawarma spots, my go-to sushi plates, the couple of routes I jog in my neighbourhood, watching Raptors or Leafs at Scotiabank Arena and milling about on King Street West on the weekends," he said.

Your really fun to watch and really allowed athletes to actually be themselves. You’re one of the good ones. pic.twitter.com/V5IiBsMCw9 — Mike Chwelos (@chwelosm36) September 7, 2019

He says he'll especially miss his favourite restaurant, Little Sister, but will be happy to skip a Canadian winter for the first time in his life.

"Excited about that change," he says. "There will be FOMO on Instagram."

Cabbie, you’re a huge inspiration to me and one of the main reasons why I decided to pursue a career in journalism-broadcasting. I’ll never forget the first time I met you when I was interning at TSN, and the advice you gave me. I hope your next venture is even more fulfilling! pic.twitter.com/UwgR8sgIFN — D.J. Mante (@DM_Cool) September 7, 2019

It feels weird to know that he's not running around these Toronto streets, repping the city he's lived in for so many years, but as the self-described "enemy of silence," I'm sure Toronto will be hearing from him again soon.