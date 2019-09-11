Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto board meeting

Skateboarders to take over Toronto streets this weekend

Toronto, get ready for a suit-clad skater takeover. 

The Toronto Board Meeting — basically Christmas for the skater community — hits the city this Saturday. 

Now in its 17th year, this school project-turned-annual extravaganza will see over a thousand skateboarders hit the streets for a bunch of planned group skates from today until Sunday. 

The main event takes place on Saturday, when hundreds of skateboarders and longboarders will gather at David A. Balfour Park and skate all the way downtown in a massive group. 

Bringing a helmet is highly suggested, as is wearing a tie, and maybe even bringing a suitcase, for extra points. 

Other stick-it-to-the-man events include Docksession Toronto's Board Meeting freestyle and flatland session on September 12 at The Bentway.

There'll also be a 19+ after party at The Hideout on Saturday.  

This year's Slide Fu on Sunday has moved from the big hill on Leaside by the Loblaws to an all skill level-friendly at Jane Avenue, in Haney Park. 

