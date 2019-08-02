Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard Toronto

This is when Kawhi Leonard is returning to Toronto to face the Raptors

The one-time King of the North who abandoned his throne in Toronto for Los Angeles is set to return to The 6ix next season for a marquee December matchup.

Yes, winter is coming — and along with it shall come the return of Kawhi Leonard to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who won the hard-fought battle for Kawhi's hand in free agency last month, are set to take on the Toronto Raptors in a home game on December 11, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Unless Leonard is out for some reason, the game will see LA's newest superstar face off against the friends he just led to their first-ever NBA Championship in Toronto.

It'll be a bittersweet moment for fans, to be sure — and one that you can bet every local news outlet will be paying attention to... if not sending helicopters to follow the two-time NBA Finals MVP from airport to arena.

Let's try not to embarrass ourselves too hard this time, Toronto.

Toronto Raptors

