This is when Kawhi Leonard is returning to Toronto to face the Raptors

The one-time King of the North who abandoned his throne in Toronto for Los Angeles is set to return to The 6ix next season for a marquee December matchup.

Yes, winter is coming — and along with it shall come the return of Kawhi Leonard to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who won the hard-fought battle for Kawhi's hand in free agency last month, are set to take on the Toronto Raptors in a home game on December 11, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Notable superstar return games on 2019-20 NBA schedule:



Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard at Toronto: Dec. 11

Lakers‘ Anthony Davis at New Orleans: Nov. 27

Nets‘ Kyrie Irving at Boston: Nov. 27

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook at Oklahoma City: Jan. 9. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2019

Unless Leonard is out for some reason, the game will see LA's newest superstar face off against the friends he just led to their first-ever NBA Championship in Toronto.

It'll be a bittersweet moment for fans, to be sure — and one that you can bet every local news outlet will be paying attention to... if not sending helicopters to follow the two-time NBA Finals MVP from airport to arena.

Let's try not to embarrass ourselves too hard this time, Toronto.