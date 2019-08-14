A giant Godzilla was just spotted on Toronto's waterfront

Oh lawd, he comin'!

Everyone's favourite fictional, highly-destructive Japanese sea monster, Godzilla — or rather, a "Godzilla-like inflatable" — is setting up camp in Toronto for the next few weeks, if you haven't heard... or seen parts of him floating along the waterfront.

You'll be able to find (and take photos with) a likeness of the iconic film villain at the CNE this year, starting on August 16.

I feel like Toronto isn’t making a big enough deal about the fact that fucking Godzilla will be a guest of honour at the CNE this year. https://t.co/UuUiVEhujy — Phil Brown (@thatphilbrown) August 7, 2019

"In celebration of his 65th Birthday and hot on the heels of the May release of the movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a large scale Godzilla-like inflatable will tower over CNE guests at the Lake Ontario waterfront," reads a description of the exhibit.

"Be sure to come by and snap a picture while you Chill with Zill!"

But first, "Zill" needs to get in position — a process that appears to involve bringing his body in bits and pieces to the installation site via boat.

Godzilla takes on Toronto pic.twitter.com/wRoOaP1qUM — ExcitingWorldCryptos (@ExcitingWorld32) August 13, 2019

We're still a few days out from the official debut of the radiation-powered monster king in Toronto, but people are already stoked by the idea... or at the very least stoked to make jokes about it.

"Bring back that big duck to defend us!" joked one Redditor about a photo of the boat carrying Godzilla's upper body.

"Finally, someone appreciates the public's money being spent on properly defending Toronto's harbour," replied another.

You can catch big G all day, every day along the Toronto waterfront from August 16 until September 2.