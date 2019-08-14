Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
godzilla toronto

A giant Godzilla was just spotted on Toronto's waterfront

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Oh lawd, he comin'! 

Everyone's favourite fictional, highly-destructive Japanese sea monster, Godzilla — or rather, a "Godzilla-like inflatable" — is setting up camp in Toronto for the next few weeks, if you haven't heard... or seen parts of him floating along the waterfront.

You'll be able to find (and take photos with) a likeness of the iconic film villain at the CNE this year, starting on August 16.

"In celebration of his 65th Birthday and hot on the heels of the May release of the movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a large scale Godzilla-like inflatable will tower over CNE guests at the Lake Ontario waterfront," reads a description of the exhibit.

"Be sure to come by and snap a picture while you Chill with Zill!"

But first, "Zill" needs to get in position — a process that appears to involve bringing his body in bits and pieces to the installation site via boat.

We're still a few days out from the official debut of the radiation-powered monster king in Toronto, but people are already stoked by the idea... or at the very least stoked to make jokes about it.

"Bring back that big duck to defend us!" joked one Redditor about a photo of the boat carrying Godzilla's upper body.

"Finally, someone appreciates the public's money being spent on properly defending Toronto's harbour," replied another.

Monster Spotted in Toronto Harbour. from r/toronto

You can catch big G all day, every day along the Toronto waterfront from August 16 until September 2.

Lead photo by

ExcitingWorldCryptos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

A giant Godzilla was just spotted on Toronto's waterfront

Cliff jumping is the newest activity coming to Canada's Wonderland

Tennis champ Bianca Andreescu was spotted partying with Danny Green in Toronto

Toronto wrestling fans staged their own WWE smackdown at Union Station

Toronto Raptors announce NBA season schedule with hilarious Netflix parody

Toronto is really bummed out over ads for the CNE

Serge Ibaka and Masai Ujiri bring the NBA Championship trophy to Africa

Hanlan's Point is the Toronto Island's famous nude beach