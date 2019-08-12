Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
cne 2019

Toronto is really bummed out over ads for the CNE

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Midway rides are quickly overtaking the grounds of Toronto's Exhibition Place this week as crews set up for one of North America's largest agricultural fairs: The CNE.

Opening this year on August 16 and running until Labour Day, it's an exciting (and potentially lucrative) 18-day stretch for farmers, carnies and purveyors of extreme junk food alike.

Some 1.5 million tourists and locals are estimated to attend The Ex each year as well, suggesting that people really dig the massive event that is more than 140 years old.

It's a bittersweet kind of love, however, for many in Toronto.

Sure, the CNE can be fun — it's a time-honoured family, foodie and date-night tradition. It's also a noted harbinger of summer's end.

Advertisements for the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition have been popping up throughout the city and across multiple media outlets in the run up to Friday's grand opening, reminding people once again that summer is nearly over.

Pretty as we may find the colourful lights of that psychedelic carousel, nobody in this sun-starved city wants to think about winter, especially during the three months in which we actually have nice weather.

Many also equate The Ex with going back to school, and all of the dread that inspires, as a kid.

How is summer almost ever? Where did the time go? There's still so much left to do before we're forced into hibernation again...

Alas, humans can't stop time — not yet — and summer's going to end whether we want it to or not.

Might as well suck it up and shove a corn dog in your face.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Toronto is really bummed out over ads for the CNE

