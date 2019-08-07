10 new things coming to the 2019 CNE in Toronto

The 2019 CNE will be one of the true highlights of the summer in Toronto, bringing with it the promise of carnival rides and sweet scents wafting through the Exhibition grounds. This year, there's lots of new stuff to look forward to that embody the spirit of summer in the city.

Here are some of the new things coming to The CNE in Toronto this year.

Love them or hate them, raccoons are Toronto's unofficial mascot. This exhibit looks to celebrate the cute critters with twelve fibreglass sculptures painted by persons from various abilities stationed outside and ready to greet all who enter the grounds.

Of the thousands of visually stunning images of wildlife, people and places around the world, this exhibition contains just 50 taken from National Geographic's extensive catalogue, including the famous "Afghan Girl" photo and scenes from the wreck of the Titanic.

It's been 65 years since Ishiro Honda’s Godzilla and there's been no shortage of remakes since. Now the iconic sea monster is making its way to Toronto's waterfront in the form of a 30-foot inflatable replica that just might fill the giant rubber duck-sized hole our hearts.

Eatin' good doesn't have to break the bank and soon you'll have the opportunity to fill up on a new menu of yummy treats for $6 or less and save those pennies for a rainy day.

Easily one of the biggest events of the summer, Fan Expo takes place during the CNE and the two have teamed up for a big cosplay picnic, parade and car show with the DeLorean from Back to the Future, K.I.T.T. and Herbie the Love Bug on display.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of what started out as a typical summer festival and ballooned into the biggest musical event in history. The Ex is ready to celebrate the legacy of Woodstock with tribute musicians performing songs from the festival.

The all-star break dancers of the ILL-ABILITIES Dance Crew arrive to pop it and lock it for all to see while their crew of differently-abled dancers bring with them plenty of positive energy.

Walk Off the Earth, Jann Arden, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Spencer Burton, Delaney Jane, A Tribe Called Red, John Vinyl and Burton Cummings are just some of the many Canadian musicians dropping by to take the stage during this year's concert series, all free with admission.

Cargo crawls, a salmon ladder and 10-foot warped wall inspired by American Ninja Warrior are all part of this adrenaline-fuelled experience that's designed to test your mental and physical agility for the chance to win some sweet prizes.

Canadians have their own unique sense of humour and there's no shortage of it at the new “The World According to Canada” comedy night series with funny folk from all over the country bringing the laughs.