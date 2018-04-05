Arts
rubber duck toronto

The giant rubber duck won't be returning to Toronto this summer

It's with a heavy heart that we announce that the giant rubber duck won't be gracing the shores of Toronto again this summer.

The World's Largest Rubber Duck made waves when it arrived last summer as part of Canada's sesquicentennial celebrations, delighting some and angering others.

Some wondered what the duck had to do with anything besides being oversized and overpriced, but it turned out to be an irresistible force that brought in enough selfies to make bank and silence the haters.

The duck is actually a travelling art piece by Florentijn Hofman that had been touring around the world since 2007 before making a stop in Toronto.

News of this year's upcoming Waterfront Festival shows that it still has tons of stuff going on like live performances, food and shopping.

But alas - no duck.

