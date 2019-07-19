Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is cooking at a night market in Mississauga

We all know Toronto Raptors player Serge Ibaka has skills on the court, but did you know he's a beast in the kitchen, too?

Ibaka, a.k.a Mafuzzy Chef, will be showcasing his cooking prowess at an exclusive night market in Square One's Food District at the end of the month.

The party, which takes place on July 26, is already sold out, meaning you've probably already missed out on the chance to try whatever the Raps' most stylish player is firing up.

For those who have been following, Ibaka has been publicizing his kitchen skills for a while now.

Months before the Raptors won the Finals, he was whipping up wild and crazy dishes for his teammates on his YouTube show "How Hungry Are You?"

We'll never forget when he fed Kyle Lowry a bull testicle Philly cheesesteak, or baked a beef penis pizza for Kawhi (warning, the Kawhi episode is hard to watch, considering he's with the Clippers now).

Whatever Ibaka's cooking up—maybe it's junk food, or dim sum, or more animal testicles, but hopefully it's Congolese—I'm sure it'll be as delicious as his performance in Game 4 against the Warriors.