Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
serge ibaka

Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is living his best life right now

Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is living a lavish post-NBA Championship life.

For some NBA players, the post-season has been stressful with deciding on what team to sign with for next season. A couple of now-former Raptors players come to mind.

But Ibaka isn’t in that camp. He knows he’ll be returning to Toronto for at least one more year of the three-year deal he signed in 2017. So, he went on vacation.

In his first post from the trip, he was desperately trying to stay in the shade in Venice, Italy, creeping along the side of a building right along the canal.

His next destination was in Rome, Italy, where he sported a matching red, yellow and blue Gucci coloured tracksuit and visited the ancient Coliseum, or as he called it, the “fuzzylisseum.”

Most recently, he posted in Mykonos, Greece, yesterday or “fuzzykonos,” on a boat wearing a matching army-patterned shirt and shorts, paired with a black bucket hat.

It looks like Ibaka is truly living his best life. As he should.

