Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lebron james toronto

You can party with Lebron James in Toronto this week

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Basketball superstar Lebron James is making his way to the 6ix later this week for what's become an annual tradition of attending the Toronto Caribana festivities.

The Lakers superstar will be at the Daylight party at Lavelle on Fri, August 2, but this is far from the first time James has made an appearance in Toronto. 

James was spotted partying it up in Toronto just four months ago when he hosted an event at EFS on King West.

He was also in Toronto for the Caribana festivities last summer with fellow NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, as well as the summer before. 

James has hosted many parties in Toronto, and they're always sure to be a wild time. 

Tickets for the day-to-night event are on sale at Carnival City.

Lead photo by

Lebron James

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can party with Lebron James in Toronto this week

Toronto trades Marcus Stroman to the Mets and Blue Jays fans aren't happy

You can pick your own plants and herbs at this farm near Toronto

One of the world's most breathtaking super-yachts is in Toronto right now

Toronto is getting a major new tourist attraction next to the CN Tower

The GT20 Canada 2019 cricket schedule and tickets at the CAA Centre in Brampton

Kawhi Leonard finally says thank you to Toronto Raptors fans

Toronto says goodbye to former Raptor Danny Green at emotional love-in