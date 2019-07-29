You can party with Lebron James in Toronto this week

Basketball superstar Lebron James is making his way to the 6ix later this week for what's become an annual tradition of attending the Toronto Caribana festivities.

The Lakers superstar will be at the Daylight party at Lavelle on Fri, August 2, but this is far from the first time James has made an appearance in Toronto.

James was spotted partying it up in Toronto just four months ago when he hosted an event at EFS on King West.

He was also in Toronto for the Caribana festivities last summer with fellow NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, as well as the summer before.

James has hosted many parties in Toronto, and they're always sure to be a wild time.

Tickets for the day-to-night event are on sale at Carnival City.