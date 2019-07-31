Canada’s economy grew this year because of the Toronto Raptors

It turns out the Toronto Raptors' big win affected more than just sports fans this year. According to StatsCan, the success of the Raptors actually helped Canada's economy grow.

The overall growth of the economy apparently exceeded the expectations of economists, and a small portion of that came from an increase in the arts and entertainment industry as well as accommodation and food services.

There was a 0.5 per cent jump in the arts and entertainment industry, and a 0.4 per cent bump in accommodation and food services.

These industries include sales of tickets for sporting events as well as attendance at restaurants and sports bars that may have screened the big championships games.

The report credits "higher attendance at spectator sports" for the jump in arts and entertainment specifically.

The Raptors' championship run captured the attention of the entire country, drawing in even those who had never previously followed basketball.

This subsequently helped the Canadian economy grow, which is something other Toronto sports teams — like the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Toronto Blue Jays — probably haven't been able to do lately.

Overall, real gross domestic product in Canada was up by 0.2 per cent in May, for a third the month in a row.