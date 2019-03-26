Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays tickets

Toronto Blue Jays struggling to sell home opener tickets

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays are set to take on the Detroit Tigers in what's traditionally one of the team's biggest games all season: The home opener.

Normally it's tough to score tickets to this game, as it's more than just a game—it's a swagtastic annual celebration of all things Blue Jays; a chance for fans to come together and root, root, root or whatever they want to do.

That won't be the case this year... unless thousands of people buy tickets to the March 28 game at Toronto's Rogers Centre within the next 48 hours.

blue jays tickets

Thousands of tickets are still available to buy for the 2019 Blue Jays home opener in Toronto. Screenshot via Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster shows availability remaining in all but a handful of sections within the massive stadium. Some sections have more than 100 up for grabs.

For every one of the past ten years, the home opener has sold out—often within minutes. In fact, this is the first time since the early 2000s in which the game hasn't sold out for the Blue Jays.

What gives?

"They've lost near a third of their fan base due to the Blue Flu of not bringing attractive players that their fans find interesting to their market," said baseball agent Scott Boras to reporters over the off-season, pointing to a lack of starpower and fan excitement amidst a "rebuilding" period.

Indeed, as Fansided's Jays Journal explained a few months back: "The Rogers Centre saw 878,605 fewer fans come through the turnstiles during the 2018 campaign as opposed to the previous season."

The Blue Jays, which had been ranked fouth place in league attendance just one year earlier, dropped nine spots between 2017 and 2018 for a new ranking of 13th.

Some blame this downturn in attendance on the cost of tickets, which since 2016 have been priced dynamically based on the draw of each individual game.

Actually, a lot of people are blaming ticket prices. Right now, they start at $41.50 each.

And that's not even factoring in what you'll pay for snacks and drinks at the Rogers Centre.

Others say the team simply sucks right now, which is why fans would rather watch from home, if at all, than from the stands.

Whatever the case may be, it's not looking great for the Jays this year, at least not from the jump. 

Loyal fans who do have tickets for Opening Day this year can rest easy knowing that the bathroom lines will be shorter than usual—and they won't have to fight anybody for a free t-shirt.

Lead photo by

Lucas Anthony

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Blue Jays struggling to sell home opener tickets

Toronto's huge virtual reality lounge is closing

5 easy hikes to get you excited for spring in Toronto

The top 10 online dating sites and apps in Toronto

This forest full of sculptures near Toronto is a hidden gem

Toronto's derelict Canada Malting Plant will soon anchor a huge new event space

High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom expected in mid-April

Toronto Blue Jays players are playing too much Fortnite