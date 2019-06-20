Sports & Play
trump trudeau

Trudeau gets gifts from Pelosi after winning bet on Raptors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the White House today didn't just include a meeting with President Trump, he also received presents from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Why? Because of a friendly wager over the 2019 NBA finals. 

"As I promised, the products of the great state of California," Pelosi said, as she handed over a basket of California chocolates, nuts and wine. 

She also congratulated Trudeau on having such a great team. 

Trudeau immediately responded with presents of his own, adding that "Canadians are gracious in defeat and even more gracious in victory."

He gifted Pelosi with Raptors gear and products from Peace by Chocolate, a company founded by a family of Syrian Refugees in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.  

"I guess sportsmanship is in order today," Pelosi said. 

Lead photo by

Justin Trudeau

