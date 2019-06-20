Trudeau gets gifts from Pelosi after winning bet on Raptors
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the White House today didn't just include a meeting with President Trump, he also received presents from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Why? Because of a friendly wager over the 2019 NBA finals.
"As I promised, the products of the great state of California," Pelosi said, as she handed over a basket of California chocolates, nuts and wine.
She also congratulated Trudeau on having such a great team.
Trudeau immediately responded with presents of his own, adding that "Canadians are gracious in defeat and even more gracious in victory."
Pelosi gave Trudeau a basket of California chocolates and wine after losing a friendly bet over the Golden State Warriors—Toronto Raptors' NBA finals. And Trudeau returned the favor with his own treats.— POLITICO (@politico) June 20, 2019
"Canadians are gracious in defeat and even more gracious in victory," he said pic.twitter.com/XfCdhmBPDy
He gifted Pelosi with Raptors gear and products from Peace by Chocolate, a company founded by a family of Syrian Refugees in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.
Heading back to Ottawa after a busy day at the White House and Capitol Hill, focused on increasing Canada-US trade to create more good, well-paying jobs for the middle class in both countries. More on my visit to Washington D.C.: https://t.co/8Wm9dx2zSW— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2019
"I guess sportsmanship is in order today," Pelosi said.
