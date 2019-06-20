Trudeau gets gifts from Pelosi after winning bet on Raptors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the White House today didn't just include a meeting with President Trump, he also received presents from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Why? Because of a friendly wager over the 2019 NBA finals.

"As I promised, the products of the great state of California," Pelosi said, as she handed over a basket of California chocolates, nuts and wine.

She also congratulated Trudeau on having such a great team.

Trudeau immediately responded with presents of his own, adding that "Canadians are gracious in defeat and even more gracious in victory."

Pelosi gave Trudeau a basket of California chocolates and wine after losing a friendly bet over the Golden State Warriors—Toronto Raptors' NBA finals. And Trudeau returned the favor with his own treats.

"Canadians are gracious in defeat and even more gracious in victory," he said pic.twitter.com/XfCdhmBPDy — POLITICO (@politico) June 20, 2019

He gifted Pelosi with Raptors gear and products from Peace by Chocolate, a company founded by a family of Syrian Refugees in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Heading back to Ottawa after a busy day at the White House and Capitol Hill, focused on increasing Canada-US trade to create more good, well-paying jobs for the middle class in both countries. More on my visit to Washington D.C.: https://t.co/8Wm9dx2zSW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2019

"I guess sportsmanship is in order today," Pelosi said.