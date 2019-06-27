Toronto will stop removing basketball nets in local parks after public outrage

Some might say that Toronto became a basketball city when the Raptors won the NBA championship. Others might say the city was officiated last night.

A few boys were playing basketball at Phin Park in the Pocket when a Toronto Parks employee routinely removed the net from the backboard and carried on with his day.

According to park rules, the court is only open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Isn’t this terrible.” One of the boys said to the other who then threw the ball at the net-less backboard.

Unbelievable that Toronto Parks staff somehow think it's ok to remove nets from city playgrounds when kids are trying to play basketball #Toronto 📹 Mitch Robson pic.twitter.com/xk0Ymc8QhI — blogTO (@blogTO) June 27, 2019

The video went viral.

Mayor John Tory responded within a few hours.

The City should be putting basketball nets up not pulling them down. I’ve delivered that message to our parks staff tonight - they agree. We should absolutely be encouraging kids to play in our city. https://t.co/Sk1UQn5UVC — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 27, 2019

After proving to be a big Raptors fan, practically refusing to remove his blazer with golden basketballs during the NBA Finals, the mayor was displeased.

“The City should be putting basketball nets up not pulling them down,” he wrote. Within the timespan the video had been posted on Twitter, Tory spoke to parks staff and asked them to stop taking down the nets.

Councillor Mike Layton also spoke to the general manager of parks to resolve the removal of nets.

After speaking with GM of Parks, I’m told that effective tomorrow the city won’t be removing nets. https://t.co/scFnCsIT3X — Mike Layton (@m_layton) June 27, 2019

Earlier this week, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) was asked to remove basketball nets at Dundas Junior Public School and Queen Alexandra Middle School after 6 p.m. because of the noise.

Raptors effect: It has long been standard practice to remove basketball hoops from city property near homes because of noise complaints, @bradrossTO tells @mattgallowaycbc. Practice now suspended after viral video showed just one hoop being taken down while kids still playing — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 27, 2019

Masai Ujiri was asked about this at the OVO Athletic Centre on Tuesday. “Whether it’s the noisiest place, or the most quiet place, I’m just going to be biased about a basketball court being put anywhere,” he said.

The TDSB decided the basketball nets would stay.