Toronto Raptors were drinking heavily at the big parade

Marc Gasol was outrageous yesterday.

For those who attended the Raptors championship Parade — whether in person or virtually — Gasol could not be missed.

Throughout the (over) five-hour parade, Gasol was pumping up the crowd and waving his arms in the air, encouraging fans to cheer louder.

At one point, he held up a bottle of wine from the top of the double decker bus as fans cheered for him to drink it. Gasol was asking for it. Within 20 seconds, the bottle was empty.

Marc Gasol is chugging wine on the parade bus. Legend 🤣



(via @djlateknight) pic.twitter.com/rg5LSEq3OL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2019

Norman Powell was a close second in the rank of drunk Raptors. Someone gave him a bottle of whisky when his bus was stopped near the Gardiner and he promptly chugged it.

And when an ESPN reporter asked Powell, “How long should the party go?” He interjected to answer, “All summer long baby!”

No one is safe from Norman Powell 🍾😂 pic.twitter.com/oL6YM1ScVc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 17, 2019

Soon after, Powell dumbed a bottle of champagne on the reporter’s head.

"How could you do this to me, Normie!?"@npowell2404 wanted to make sure @Cabbie got in on the Raptors' celebrations! 😂 pic.twitter.com/lVmKDH27zi — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2019

Pascal Siakam was tied to a golden bottle of champagne as he took in the scene of what looked like an infinite sea of fans and enjoyed the charisma of the crowd. He swigged the bottle during an interview as he explained, “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.”

"This is the best thing I've ever seen in my whole life," Pascal Siakam soaks in the love from the crowd.#TorontoRaptors #NBAFinal2019 pic.twitter.com/klDiDmB0z5 — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) June 17, 2019

Others like Jeremy Lin chose to spray bottles of champagne on the sun-drenched crowd lining the parade route.

Even Drake got in the act, chugging a can of beer after a fan tossed it his way.

After the battle of the NBA Finals, the Raptors deserved to enjoy the glory.