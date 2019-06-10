Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Monster Energy Drinks is suing the Toronto Raptors over logo

Interest in the Toronto Raptors is surging worldwide right now in light of the team's history-making NBA Championship bid, renewing interest in everything from the 1993 hit film Jurassic Park to a 4-year-old lawsuit involving a popular energy drink.

Monster Energy, they of the big black and green cans, have fighting the Raptors in court since 2015 over their "claw" style logo.

Monster Energy Drink's logo features three jagged claw marks representing an M. Image via Monster Energy Drink.

The American beverage manufacturer alleges that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Raptors, is infrining upon their own copyright with a logo too similar to theirs.

The Toronto Raptors redesigned their logo in 2014 and proceeded to file 18 trademark applications associated with it. Image via Wikipedia.

"As the case stands today, Monster Energy just moved in May of 2019 to block the Raptors' argument that its old logo would preclude Monster Energy from complaining about the new logo," says U.S. trademark lawyer Josh Gerber

"It will likely take months for the USPTO to decide this issue alone.  If the Raptors go on to win the NBA finals, they will become a champion of a major sports league that does not even own the trademark registration for their logo."

The case has been before the U.S. Patent Office's trial and appeal board since 2015 and Gerber believes it'll end with a settlement out of court.

