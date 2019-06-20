Kawhi Leonard was just spotted at a Home Depot in Toronto

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Kawhi Leonard Home Depot

NBA All-Star and unwitting obsession of local star-crazed fans Kawhi Leonard just picked up a whole bunch of moving boxes from a Home Depot in Toronto, if you're wondering what he's up to right now (and analytics say that you very much are).

The Toronto Raptors forward, who helped Canada win its first-ever NBA championship less than a week ago, was spotted at a Home Depot location near Yorkdale on Thursday around noon.

A store associate took two photos showing Leonard with a man carrying a pack of the brand's telltale moving boxes. The man appeared to be loading them into a black SUV for the athlete.

"Why would anyone care? Leave Kawhi alone! You're worse than TMZ! I hate you, Lauren!" you say?

Fair enough on the last point, but people do care — and here's why they should.

Leonard just led the Raptors to their first ever NBA Finals — a series that they won for the first time in franchise history. Everybody loves the 27-year-old Los Angeles-native and we all want him to stay, but he becomes a free agent at the end of this month and nobody knows what he's going to do.

The fact that Leonard was spotted with moving boxes is significant sign in that, well, he's likely making some changes.

Could he be packing up to join his friends in San Diego, where he recently purchased a home? Could he be moving into more permanent digs in Toronto? We'll know in a few more days, I suppose.

The only thing clear at this point is that you really want to read about the adventures of Kawhi. Numbers don't lie.

Lead photo by

@chelitobenn

