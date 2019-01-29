Real Estate
Here's what Kawhi Leonard's massive new house looks like

Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard has reportedly dropped $13.3 million on a home befitting of his status as one of the NBA's biggest deal ballers.

It's not the type of place you'll be driving by anytime soon, though — this is strictly an offseason house. It lives in a place where the snow doesn't come. Where the sun shines bright and late and warm. Far closer to Los Angeles than The 6ix, in sunny southern California.

Does this mean that Leonard, an impending free agent, is keen on leaving Toronto this summer once his contract is up? Maybe, but it could also mean that he simply wanted to buy a house in San Diego, where he played two seasons of college ball.

kawhi leonard houseLook at this place. Can you blame him?

kawhi leonard houseThe 2019 NBA All-Star starter recently purchased what the L.A. Times describes as an extensively renovated "Tuscan-style estate" set on five acres in an upscale neighbourhood called Rancho Santa Fe.kawhi leonard houseAt 13,000 square feet, the home is massive with seven "bedroom suites," 10.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, two offices and his own temperature-controlled wine vault.

kawhi leonard house A "spa-like bath" indoors compliments the raised spa outdoors, where a multi-section pool with waterfall features shares space with a fire pit, Baja decks, tennis court and fruit orchards.

kawhi leonard houseIndoors, you'll find a full workout facility and dry bar, as well as a home theatre with plushy oversized lounger seats.

kawhi leonard house

"This latest purchase doesn't guarantee that Leonard is on his way out of Toronto, but it is a curious investment," writes Hot New Hip Hop of the opulent home. "The Raptors would really have to do well in the playoffs for Leonard to want to stay."

Fair enough, but Toronto is at number two in the Eastern Conference right now. Just saying.kawhi leonard house

Whatever the case, it's Leonard's place and he can do whatever he wants with it.

Not bad for a 27-year-old.

Laura Barry Luxury Estates

