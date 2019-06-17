Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 26 minutes ago
raptors parade toronto

A fake Kawhi Leonard is signing autographs at the Toronto Raptors parade

Attention people of Toronto: NBA Finals MVP and legitimate King of Toronto Kawhi Leonard is not — I repeat not — walking down University Avenue, casually signing autographs and posing with fans.

Sorry.

A man wearing a Leonard jersey with a hairstyle nearly identical to that of the Toronto Raptors star has been spotted signing autographs in downtown Toronto ahead of the city's first-ever NBA Championship Parade.

The man in question is not Leonard, nor does he even look like the 6'7" California native, as many on Twitter who've seen clips of people taking photos with him are now pointing out.

It is unclear how many of the fans posing with "Fake Kawhi" know that he's... well, a fake Kawhi.

Observers nonetheless find his very presence hilarious.

Many are even cheering and chanting for the imposter.

Though some also find the seeming inability of autograph seekers to tell the difference between Leonard and this guy disturbing.

The real Kawhi Leonard is currently on a parade float en route to a celebratory rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

You can take pictures of him from the street, if you're lucky.

Lead photo by

ramniiks

