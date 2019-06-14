Everyone in Toronto showed up late today because of the Raptors

Is your office a total ghost town today? Do you not even know because you're working from home? Called in sick? Just woke up?

You’re not alone, friend — hundreds of thousands of people took to the bars, and then the streets of Toronto last night for a wild, city-wide party after the Raptors clinched their first-ever NBA title.

“Hey, boss?

It’s [all of #Toronto] calling.

I think I might need to take a sick day today.” #torontoraptors pic.twitter.com/7HdyULvy3U — Talia Ricci (@TalRicci) June 14, 2019

Whether dog-tired from staying up late or hungover from 'cheers'-ing all of the beers, many of said revelers are hurting today. Badly.

There are two equally-sized groups of people in Toronto today: Tired but smiling commuters and those who called in sick with a mysterious dromaeosauridic flu. — Daniel Munro (@dk_munro) June 14, 2019

The "Raptors flu" is real. It can be observed in all of the commuters toughing it out at work today despite partying hard last night.

Toronto today. Sleep deprivation is visible, well when people show up. Hangover is general. People are slow, erratic, they don’t formulate sentences, they make some noises. But as soon as you speak of yesterday night, you can tell there is still life: a big smile #raptors pic.twitter.com/JE1S2y5U5P — Natacha Safarian (@Saffronian) June 14, 2019

Many didn't bother showing up to work at all.

In some cases, benevolent employers have actually given their teams the day off in celebration of last night's history-making NBA Championship win.

Apparently, Canadians coast to coast are sleeping off a @Raptors victory hangover. 🇨🇦 My neighbour Brian told me it's a golf day at work today (they're calling it "meetings"). And our national pastime (i.e. hating Toronto) is on hold nationwide. We ❤️ you today!! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/IwI1IWf9Qa — Carolyn Thomas (@HeartSisters) June 14, 2019

People aren't even trying to hide the reasons they're off or out today.

I apologize 2all who had appts today but i just can’t. I woke up with a hangover and its not going away even after taking tylenol.

I don’t regret my celebratory festivities tho bc the RAPTORS ARE FUCKING CHAMPIONS!!!

Off to bed with an ice pack on my head. Gnite. — Alma (@AlmaDowntown) June 14, 2019

Students were flat-out admitting that they were late for school this morning because of the Raptors win.

Late admittance sign-in sheet at the neighbourhood elementary school.#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/PQnMFsFEi5 — Gil Meslin (@g_meslin) June 14, 2019

It's not like any boss or teacher would believe those who called in "sick" today were actually sick, anyway.

People from Toronto, don't bother calling in sick to work today, NO ONE will believe you. Just admit you are still drunk and have no idea where your clothes ended up. #GoRaptors #Toronto — 𝐦คŘ𝓘Δ α.Ƥ (@picantisimo) June 14, 2019

And yet, despite their headaches and exhaustion, ailing Raptors fans are still pretty happy with how everything went down.

This whole city is tired and hungover but the excitement and happiness is abound and contagious. So much goodwill and friendliness! I’ve never experienced this type of Tkaronto before. We needed this. Thank you Raptors! #Champions #KiinwiGiiwedinong — Marla Mae (@earlymornstar) June 14, 2019

Many are saying, in fact, that their hangovers are worth it.

Lets Go @Raptors 👏 👏 👏👏👏

I'm Hung Over 👏 👏 👏👏👏

It Is Worth It 👏 👏 👏👏👏

We Are Champions 👏 👏 👏👏👏 — Josh Bueckert (@JoshBueckert) June 14, 2019

To everyone who stayed up late celebrating and still managed to function like an adult today: Congratulations. You are the true NBA champions.