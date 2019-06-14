Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Raptors

Everyone in Toronto showed up late today because of the Raptors

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Is your office a total ghost town today? Do you not even know because you're working from home? Called in sick? Just woke up? 

You’re not alone, friend — hundreds of thousands of people took to the bars, and then the streets of Toronto last night for a wild, city-wide party after the Raptors clinched their first-ever NBA title.

Whether dog-tired from staying up late or hungover from 'cheers'-ing all of the beers, many of said revelers are hurting today. Badly.

The "Raptors flu" is real. It can be observed in all of the commuters toughing it out at work today despite partying hard last night.

Many didn't bother showing up to work at all.

In some cases, benevolent employers have actually given their teams the day off in celebration of last night's history-making NBA Championship win.

People aren't even trying to hide the reasons they're off or out today.

Students were flat-out admitting that they were late for school this morning because of the Raptors win.

It's not like any boss or teacher would believe those who called in "sick" today were actually sick, anyway.

And yet, despite their headaches and exhaustion, ailing Raptors fans are still pretty happy with how everything went down.

Many are saying, in fact, that their hangovers are worth it.

To everyone who stayed up late celebrating and still managed to function like an adult today: Congratulations. You are the true NBA champions.

Lead photo by

Alex D'Addese

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Everyone in Toronto showed up late today because of the Raptors

Toronto is lining up to get Raptors NBA Champions merch

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri accused of assaulting a cop in Oakland

Raptors fans celebrate Toronto's NBA championship win around the world

Golden State Warriors fan smashes TV after Raptors take the win

Chaos breaks out in the streets of Toronto after Raptors' NBA championship win

This is how Drake celebrated the Toronto Raptors' first NBA Championship

This is what Jurassic Park in Toronto looked like as Raptors won NBA Championship