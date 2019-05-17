Someone painted a giant Raptors logo in a Toronto park

I guess someone is really excited for the Toronto Raptors game tonight.

Over the last few days, a artist funded by MLSE, owner of the Raptors, painted a giant Raptors logo on one of the sports fields at Canoe Landing Park.

Sitting centre field, this large black logo caught the attention of some people who happened to catch a glimpse of the city's newest piece of art.

This morning I woke up to a massive @Raptors logo at Canoe Landing Park. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/6bLNUGn2aj — James Davidson (@JD_Camera) May 17, 2019

The mystery painting appeared just in time for the Raptors to take on the Bucks tonight in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee.

Mayor John Tory even stopped by today to add some finishing touches.

Great to visit Canoe Landing Park to put the finishing touches on this giant @Raptors logo. We painted the logo to show Toronto is cheering on our team. Thanks to @MLSEPR for funding the installation to further celebrate the Raptors in our city. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/gShqAzMY8S — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 17, 2019

While we're not sure who the artist is, it's definitely a cool dedication to the city's favourite basketball team.