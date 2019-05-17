Sports & Play
toronto raptors logo

Someone painted a giant Raptors logo in a Toronto park

I guess someone is really excited for the Toronto Raptors game tonight.

Over the last few days, a artist funded by MLSE, owner of the Raptors, painted a giant Raptors logo on one of the sports fields at Canoe Landing Park.

Sitting centre field, this large black logo caught the attention of some people who happened to catch a glimpse of the city's newest piece of art.

The mystery painting appeared just in time for the Raptors to take on the Bucks tonight in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee.

Mayor John Tory even stopped by today to add some finishing touches.

While we're not sure who the artist is, it's definitely a cool dedication to the city's favourite basketball team.

Lead photo by

James Davidson

