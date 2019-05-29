Cineplex movie theatres across Canada are screening the NBA Finals for free

Why watch the Raptors Finals games on a sad little 29-inch TV when you can experience them on a 50-foot screen?

Cineplex has announced that it's teamed up with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) to broadcast the NBA Finals at 33 theatres across the country.

The 'viewing parties' will be free, with a limit of two tickets per person.

For people living in Toronto, that means the closest Cineplex location to do that will likely be the Cineplex in Vaughan, right by the Vaughan TTC station.

That, or the Courtney Park Cineplex, which is located in Missisauga.

It's pretty much going to be a coast-to-coast affair, with fifteen theatres across Ontario participating, and nearly every province joining the action, save for P.E.I., and the territories.

The MLSE has also said that they're launching 10 new locations of Jurassic Park-style tailgate zones around the country.

You can buy Cineplex tickets for the first four games of the series in-person at the box office of participating theatres starting tonight at 6 p.m., local time.

Here's a list of participating theatres hosting Raptors viewing parties across Canada:

Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill

Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

Galaxy Cinemas Barrie

Galaxy Cinemas Guelph

Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

SilverCity Burlington Cinemas

SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas

SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas

SilverCity Windsor Cinemas

Quebec

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin

Cinéma Cineplex Quartier Cavendish

Saskatchewan

Cineplex Cinemas Normanview

Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP

Alberta

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

British Columbia

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

Manitoba

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP

Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg

New Brunswick

Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive

Newfoundland

Cineplex Cinemas Mount Pearl

Nova Scotia

Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane