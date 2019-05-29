Cineplex movie theatres across Canada are screening the NBA Finals for free
Why watch the Raptors Finals games on a sad little 29-inch TV when you can experience them on a 50-foot screen?
Cineplex has announced that it's teamed up with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) to broadcast the NBA Finals at 33 theatres across the country.
The 'viewing parties' will be free, with a limit of two tickets per person.
For people living in Toronto, that means the closest Cineplex location to do that will likely be the Cineplex in Vaughan, right by the Vaughan TTC station.
That, or the Courtney Park Cineplex, which is located in Missisauga.
It's pretty much going to be a coast-to-coast affair, with fifteen theatres across Ontario participating, and nearly every province joining the action, save for P.E.I., and the territories.
The MLSE has also said that they're launching 10 new locations of Jurassic Park-style tailgate zones around the country.
You can buy Cineplex tickets for the first four games of the series in-person at the box office of participating theatres starting tonight at 6 p.m., local time.
Here's a list of participating theatres hosting Raptors viewing parties across Canada:
Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park
Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill
Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
Galaxy Cinemas Barrie
Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
SilverCity Burlington Cinemas
SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas
SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas
SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas
SilverCity Windsor Cinemas
Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin
Cinéma Cineplex Quartier Cavendish
Cineplex Cinemas Normanview
Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP
Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton
Cineplex Cinemas Langley
Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas
SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
SilverCity Victoria Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP
Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg
Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive
Cineplex Cinemas Mount Pearl
Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane
Join the conversation Load comments