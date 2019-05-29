Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cineplex nba finals toronto

Cineplex movie theatres across Canada are screening the NBA Finals for free

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Why watch the Raptors Finals games on a sad little 29-inch TV when you can experience them on a 50-foot screen? 

Cineplex has announced that it's teamed up with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) to broadcast the NBA Finals at 33 theatres across the country. 

The 'viewing parties' will be free, with a limit of two tickets per person.

For people living in Toronto, that means the closest Cineplex location to do that will likely be the Cineplex in Vaughan, right by the Vaughan TTC station. 

That, or the Courtney Park Cineplex, which is located in Missisauga.

It's pretty much going to be a coast-to-coast affair, with fifteen theatres across Ontario participating, and nearly every province joining the action, save for P.E.I., and the territories. 

The MLSE has also said that they're launching 10 new locations of Jurassic Park-style tailgate zones around the country. 

You can buy Cineplex tickets for the first four games of the series in-person at the box office of participating theatres starting tonight at 6 p.m., local time. 

Here's a list of participating theatres hosting Raptors viewing parties across Canada: 

Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park
Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill
Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
Galaxy Cinemas Barrie
Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
SilverCity Burlington Cinemas
SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas
SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas
SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas
SilverCity Windsor Cinemas

Quebec

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin
Cinéma Cineplex Quartier Cavendish

Saskatchewan

Cineplex Cinemas Normanview
Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP

Alberta

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

British Columbia

Cineplex Cinemas Langley
Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas
SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

Manitoba

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP
Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg

New Brunswick

Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive

Newfoundland

Cineplex Cinemas Mount Pearl

Nova Scotia

Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane

Lead photo by

@kb.pics05

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

35 bars to watch the NBA Finals in Toronto by neighbourhood

Cineplex movie theatres across Canada are screening the NBA Finals for free

Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel is now in Toronto

Toronto now favoured to re-sign Kawhi Leonard according to Las Vegas oddsmakers

Pretty much everyone in the U.S. wants Toronto to win the NBA Finals

Cities across Ontario are creating their own versions of Jurassic Park for the NBA Finals

Toronto tattoo shop offers free Raptors ink ahead of NBA Finals

Religious protesters showed up in Toronto to complain about Anime North