niagara falls frozen

Niagara Falls has frozen over and it is beautiful

Extreme cold weather—the kind that can literally freeze off parts of your face—sucks. There's no getting around it.

There are, however, some very cool things that happen only in frigid temperatures like what we're experiencing in Toronto today: Things like wicked ice formations, a frozen harbour and a glazed-over waterfront.

Niagara Falls, roughly one hour away from Toronto, is of those rare world wonders that actually become more impressive when the weather gets nasty.

Some have gone so far as to compare the frozen falls (which don't freeze over every year, mind you) to a "winter wonderland," which makes total sense if you're looking at pictures of the scene inside on your computer.

Because really, who wants to go walking in something like this?

Water is still running over most of the Horseshoe Falls on Canada's side. It never really stops.

The American side is starting to slow down, however.

And everything surrounding the entire area is covered in frozen "mist" and ice.

Going under the (approved parts of the)falls makes for great photos.

It also looks absolutely bone-chilling.

Stay warm out there, brave Niagara photographers and tourists. Thanks for letting us see the magic without having to venture into the cold white North.

Inge Groot

