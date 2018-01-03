Toronto's waterfront looks eerily beautiful encased in ice

The natural beauty of this city's waterfront is unparalleled. Even in the midst of a brutal cold snap, Toronto's lakefront landscape has ways of surprising us with its frozen grace and allure.

Where else in the world can you go ice fishing just months after dancing to steel drums in the sweltering sun?

Thanks to modern technology and talented photographers, the entire world can enjoy Toronto's ever-changing views from the shores of Lake Ontario, 365 days a year.

Locals, too, can appreciate the magic in our own backyards without ever having to leave the house – which is nice for nature lovers who are prone to frostbite during blistering, weeks-long cold spells like this one.

To the brave, camera-wielding, cold weather artists of Toronto: thank you for capturing the magic of our icy waterfront during record-breaking low temperatures.

Thank you for the stunning shots of frozen spray and fog rising from the lake at sunrise.

Thanks for going to the (presently) ironically named "balmy beach" so that I don't have to freeze my eyeballs off to see this.

The sights are picturesque, but boy are they ever cold-looking.

As beautiful as these pictures look now, I'm sure we'll all appreciate them even more in July.