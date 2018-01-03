City
Toronto's waterfront looks eerily beautiful encased in ice

The natural beauty of this city's waterfront is unparalleled. Even in the midst of a brutal cold snap, Toronto's lakefront landscape has ways of surprising us with its frozen grace and allure. 

Toronto Waterfront Ice

The inner harbour partially frozen. Photo by ThetaState.

Where else in the world can you go ice fishing just months after dancing to steel drums in the sweltering sun? 

toronto waterfront frozen

Near the R.C. Harris Filtration Plant. Photo by Phil Marion.

Thanks to modern technology and talented photographers, the entire world can enjoy Toronto's ever-changing views from the shores of Lake Ontario, 365 days a year.

Toronto waterfront Ice

A frozen tree monster. Photo by George Hornaday.

Locals, too, can appreciate the magic in our own backyards without ever having to leave the house – which is nice for nature lovers who are prone to frostbite during blistering, weeks-long cold spells like this one.

Toronto frozen waterfront

The view from Polson Pier. Photo by George Socka.

To the brave, camera-wielding, cold weather artists of Toronto: thank you for capturing the magic of our icy waterfront during record-breaking low temperatures.

Toronto waterfront ice

Pretty ice formations. Photo by Alex Meoko.

Thank you for the stunning shots of frozen spray and fog rising from the lake at sunrise.

Toronto waterfront ice

Winter lake fog. Photo by Jack Nobre.

Thanks for going to the (presently) ironically named "balmy beach" so that I don't have to freeze my eyeballs off to see this.

Balmy Beach Toronto

A frozen pier. Photo by Phil Marion.

The sights are picturesque, but boy are they ever cold-looking.

Toronto waterfront ice

Looking down at the Scartborough Bluffs. Photo by ossington.

As beautiful as these pictures look now, I'm sure we'll all appreciate them even more in July.

Lead photo by

~EvidencE~

