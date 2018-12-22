This massive snow tubing hill in Ontario is back next month

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tubing hill bracebridge

It's officially winter and with it comes plenty of opportunities to skate, slide, race, ski and sustain minor frostbite. If you're looking for a day of epic winter fun, look no further than the Fire & Ice Festival.

Bracebridge, Ontario is gearing up for a day of campfires, ice sculptures and lots and lots of tubing, right now the main street and through the middle of town.

Manitoba Street is set to be covered with repurposed snow brought in from over fifty trucks for a day to make way for a tubing extravaganza that's only part of the festival.

 Visitors can trek up and down the makeshift snowhill while a road hockey tournament, birds of prey demonstrations, traditional carnival activities, food and drinks all take place on the sidelines.

Tickets for the festival are only $5 for a whole lot of fun going down on January 26.

Fire and Ice Bracebridge

