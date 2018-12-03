This epic holiday light trail in Ontario is now open for the season

Ontario is fortunate to call dozens of amazing light shows home, but few can do it as good as this.

Upper Canada Village, near Ottawa, puts on a light show so spectacular it will blow you away.

The holiday event, titled Alight at Night, absolutely blankets the attraction in lights. According to event organizers, over 1 million lights are used.

The event consists of a trail more than a kilometre long, weaving through a village of 19th century buildings.

New this year is a vintage merry-go-round from 1965, complete with the classic carousel horses.

Returning attractions include horse-drawn wagon rides, a toy train that will cart you around the light-filled festival, and more.

It is, of course, a bit of a trek from Toronto, but it's absolutely worth it for one of the best holiday events ever.

Alight at Night opened this weekend, and will run through January 5. Hours of operation vary, so check the website!