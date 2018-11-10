The top 10 walking tours in Toronto

Walking tours in Toronto take you through all the twists and turns of Toronto's past and present. Journey by foot through your neighbourhoods of choice on guided expeditions where even those born-and-raised Torontonians will learn something new.

Here are my picks for the top walking tours in Toronto.

Explore Old Town Toronto—better known these days as the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood—and let Muddy York's guide immerse you through some 19th century history. Scheduled and private tours runs for ninety minutes $15 to $25 per person.

What better way to learn the back story of a city than through its relationship with booze? Over four hours you'll visit three classic Toronto watering holes in St. Lawrence Market and the Distillery District—just keep in mind drinks aren't included in your fee of $48.

Tourists and locals alike know that Ward's Island is like a city of its own, so what better way to explore the area than with Linda and Susan, a pair of longtime Island residents. Take the ferry across the lake and pay $30 for 90 minutes of walking through this tightly-knit community.

Tourists will see the essential attractions of the downtown core on this free 1.5-hour-long tour. Both city halls, the skyscrapers of the Financial District, Union Station, and of course, the Toronto sign are must-visits, though even locals might benefit from the tour of the PATH.

A journey best embarked on by lovers of food from around the world, this tour is pricey at $79 but comes with samples from six restaurants in the market. By the end of three hours, you'll have eaten food from eight different countries, while learning about T.O.'s most eclectic area.

For anyone who likes chocolate, this walk is for you. This three-hour tour runs every weekend, looping around Trinity Bellwoods to hit a bunch of chocolatiers along King West, Queen West, and Dundas West. Your $49 includes a chocolate-making demo and samples galore.

Walk the cobblestone streets of the Distillery District where you can get to know the history of the Gooderham and Worts distillery within an hour. It runs year-long, and $21 gets you tastings at Soma, Mill St. Brewery and hot chocolate vouchers.

A popular stop for out-of-towners, Graffiti Alley is one of Toronto's must colourful attractions. This 1.5-hour tour is completely free (though tipping your guide is highly encouraged) and takes followers through 2-kilometres of graffiti history, rain or shine.

This tour through Kensington Market, Chinatown, and Queen West is all about the sweet tooth. For $60 you'll visit a bunch of different food destinations serving up a hodgepodge of six sweets like chocolate Belgian waffles, Asian-inspired gelato, and macarons.

This group has been guiding ghost-enthusiasts on their spooky walk through the city for over 20 years. Start at the Hockey Hall of Fame and embark on a 90-minute tour of the city's historical hauntings (and the paranormal activities at Mackenzie House) for $23.75.