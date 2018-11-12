5 Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto

Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto for 2018 look to celebrate the season with magical lights, traditional festivities and lots of Christmas cheer. Just outside of the city reside many winter wonderlands that embody all the excitement of the holidays.

Here's a round-up of Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto for 2018.

Blue Mountain Village is a already a winter wonderland, and this year it's stepped up its game to include a new, one-kilometre long holiday light trail that meanders throughout the wintery haunts daily from December 1 to January 6.

If you're one of those people who love Christmas because "it's Christmas!" you're in luck. All the sights and smells of this traditional German Christmas market include shopping, activities, dancing, music, food and drinks from December 6 to 9.

Now entering its second year, this huge holiday market doubles as a winter wonderland complete with chalets, lights, a carousel and hundreds of vendors lining the whole of Main Street in downtown Milton and Celebration Square in Mississauga.

Niagara Falls has been the place to visit for festive fun forever. The annual lights festival is the longest in the world, running from November 3 to January 31 and features fireworks, parties and light displays spread out across the city.

A big holiday party is on during this one-day Christmas market inside a brewery on December 1. Shop from all kinds of local vendors while sipping on some brews. There'll also be live music and plenty of gourmet grub to go around.