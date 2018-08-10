Rafael Nadal is in Toronto and fans can't get enough

The world's top ranked male tennis player is in Toronto this week for the first time in nearly a decade to compete for the Rogers Cup — among other things.

Rafael Nadal marked his first local win since 2010 at the Aviva Centre in North York on Wednesday night, thrilling fans of the Spanish superstar all around the world (especially those who got to see it live).

Rafael Nadal during his 6-2, 6-3 victory tonight over Benoit Paire at the @RogersCup in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/2OuJ2DOdV4 — Mike McIntyre (@protennisfan) August 9, 2018

Last night, he did it again, beating Swiss pro Stan Wawrinka in a nailbiter match that critics are hailing as one of the tournament's best highlights so far.

The 32-year-old athlete plays once again tonight and, if all goes well for him, he'll advance to try and win his fifth Rogers Cup tournament this weekend.

Hence the constant need to practice (and unintentionally provide opportunities for fans to creep on said practice sessions).

Another two hours spent watching Rafa on the practice courts this morning. I thought he looked in great form. He very kindly stopped to autograph my ticket lanyard and to take a photo (my hand was shaking so bad!) 😱 thank you SO much 😊 🙏@RafaelNadal #Rafa #Nadal @rogerscup pic.twitter.com/tE3hHlmg11 — Cornish Bird (@BirdCornish) August 7, 2018

As of Friday, Nadal has been in Toronto for a full week — and he's been spotted around town doing a lot more than playing tennis in his personal time.

Some hot guys, VIP guests at Shakira's concert .... I wonder if she had 'Gypsy' in her repertoire 😀😀😁 pic.twitter.com/27srZeTMby — Alex (@AleRafaAlex) August 8, 2018

On Tuesday night, Nadal was spotted by many at the Shakira concert in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The Spanish tennis star was seen cheering for his friend and artistic collaborator in the audience, as well as busting a move or two.

Over Caribana weekend, he was also spotted at an event with none other than Shaquille (sorry —"DJ Diesel") O'Neal.

Nadal also hit the rooftop of the Bisha Hotel last weekend to do some press for the Rogers Cup at Kōst.

Nadal has been incredibly gracious with fans who've asked for selfies and autographs, as evidenced by dozens of recent photos on Instagram and Twitter.

It's not often that Toronto-based tennis fans get to rub shoulders with the world's greatest.

A very unpopular Rafael Nadal as he leaves his afternoon practice session at the @rogerscup. Plays in his first match of the tournament (fingers crossed) tonight against Benoit Paire. pic.twitter.com/RfRK4XGLBu — Mike McIntyre (@protennisfan) August 8, 2018

Concerts and parties and autographs aside, what Nadal seems to have been doing most in Toronto so far is practicing his swing. Hey, you don't get to be best in the world by slacking.