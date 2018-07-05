Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy


Mets fans marched in Toronto to show love for Jose Bautista

The rivalry between New York and Toronto sports fans hit a soft spot yesterday as Mets fans marched through the streets to show their love for former Blue Jays star Jose Bautista.

A sea of orange overtook Toronto yesterday as New York Mets fans came out to demonstrate their love for the Jay's former outfielder while makin' their way downtown for the second of a two-game series.

The longtime right-fielder returned to Toronto to play against the Jays on Tuesday and received a heartfelt welcome that included a standing ovation, tributes and gushing words from coaches, players and fans alike.

Mets fans responded to the outpouring of love by coming out in droves to show their support for Bautista by blocking downtown traffic and chanting all the way to the Dome.

Many fans were also there to celebrate U.S. Independence Day, dawning shirts that read "We the North on the 4th" and spending the day watching America's favourite pastime.

Unil next time, Mets fans.



@ThePME

