Mets fans marched in Toronto to show love for Jose Bautista

A sea of orange overtook Toronto yesterday as New York Mets fans came out to demonstrate their love for the Jay's former outfielder while makin' their way downtown for the second of a two-game series.

Hundreds of New York Mets fans have invaded Toronto, marching down King street while chanting “JOSE JOSE JOSE JOSE” pic.twitter.com/6JxQ0bcrdk — Yahoo Canada Sports (@YahooCASports) July 4, 2018

The longtime right-fielder returned to Toronto to play against the Jays on Tuesday and received a heartfelt welcome that included a standing ovation, tributes and gushing words from coaches, players and fans alike.

I love that around these parts, they're "The New York Mets with Jose Bautista" like they're some kind of band and he's their frontman — Emilir Marrero Jr. (@JaysGirlEmily) July 2, 2018

Mets fans responded to the outpouring of love by coming out in droves to show their support for Bautista by blocking downtown traffic and chanting all the way to the Dome.

There’s a Mets Fan march currently blocking traffic in downtown Toronto.



Frankly, based on the size of some of these people, I worry they won’t make it the last half kilometer.



Be safe! pic.twitter.com/rdkxDA9prz — Patrick Mayo (@ThePME) July 4, 2018

Many fans were also there to celebrate U.S. Independence Day, dawning shirts that read "We the North on the 4th" and spending the day watching America's favourite pastime.

Unil next time, Mets fans.