5 fun things to do near Union Station

The top fun things to do at Union Station are definitely more entertaining than jumping on a busy GO train. As the main hub of Toronto's transportation, there's no shortage of things to see and do when you're located right by the soaring towers of the Financial District and in walking distance of all that our lakeshore has to offer.

Here are my picks for the top fun things to do by Union Station.

Marvel at the soaring ceiling at Brookfield Place

Perhaps one of the most Instagrammed office building interiors in the city, the atrium of Brookfield Place is an architectural stunner. Formally called the Allen Lambert Galleria, this towering six-storey canopy is a popular backdrop for photoshoots and news reports.

Aside from the fact this whole structure is only propped up by eight freestanding legs and looks beautiful when daylight shines through, Brookfield Place's parabolic ceiling also makes for an extraordinary visit at night, when colourful lights brighten up the space.

Snap selfies in front of Toronto's most popular fountain

It's all about man's best friend at this endearing fountain in Berczy Park on Wellington just east of Yonge Street.

After closing for renos for quite a while, the park re-opened last year to the delight of pedestrians who couldn't get enough of the little dog statuettes looking adoringly up at the fountain's centrepiece: a golden bone. I mean, the whole scene just calls for a photoshoot.

Even real puppers love these guys: you'll usually find plenty of dogs and their owners enjoying the space, along with an abundance of cameras catching the adorable water-spurters in action.

Discover the herd of elephants at Commerce Court

Unbeknownst to many, there are tons of public art pieces scattered around the Financial District — many of them unique sculptures just waiting to be found.

One massive installation that's surprisingly easy to miss is the family of bronze elephants hanging out in the quiet plaza at Commerce Court, just off of Bay Street. Check out Tembo and her two baby calves, who appear to be headed in single file to the nearby watering hole.

Take the scenic route along the Waterfront Trail

Since Union Station is smack dab in the centre of the urban hustle and bustle, it's nice to be able to get away for some scenic views.

Less than 15-minutes-worth of walking from the station is a path that stretches all along Lakeshore called the Waterfront Trail, which slips in and out of the Martin Goodman Trail as it runs all along the edge of the water.

Walk the square section along the Harbourfront Centre around to Ann Tindal Park: along the way you'll be granted views of the city's cruise ships and, in the distance, a glimpse of Toronto's Islands. As you walk further west you'll spy the undulating Simcoe WaveDeck.

Explore HTO Park

Just south of the Rogers Centre is an urban park complete with grassy hilltops, an area for boating, and a sandy beach where you can kick off your shoes and dig your feet in the sand — all just steps from the busy traffic of Queens Quay West.

It's the perfect spot for those who love to lounge in the sun without the commitment of getting wet in the water: there's no swimming here, if you're looking for that you better jump on a ferry to the Islands. Otherwise, sit back and enjoy that amazing CN Tower view.