5 fun things to do near Castle Frank subway

Hidden away in the Rosedale Ravine and the cul de sacs of South Rosedale are a handful of destinations that make Castle Frank station worth visiting. It may not be the most popular stop on the TTC map but Castle Frank certainly merits a visit, especially for the history buffs.

Here are some fun things to do near Castle Frank subway station.

Take a walk across the Prince Edward Viaduct

Just a five minute walk east of the station, this truss arch bridge better known as the Bloor Viaduct was opened in 1918.

With five car lanes, bike lanes going both ways, sidewalks, and its award-winning "Luminous Veil", the viaduct connects Bloor Street East to Danforth Avenue.

It takes about ten minutes or less to walk across the bridge. Along the way you'll find small viewing stations where you can stop and appreciate the beautiful views of the Don River and the Don River Valley Park below.

Go for a stroll at Craigleigh Gardens

Take a ten minute walk through the manicured properties of Castle Frank Road to reach the wrought iron-gated entrance to Craigleigh Gardens.

Once the entrance to the 25-roomed house of Edmund Boyd Osler, a politician in the early 1900s and one founder of the ROM, the property was donated to the city by Edmund's family. Today the land serves as an off-leash park where dog lovers can pass the day in ecstasy frolicking with the many adorable puppers they'll be sure to cross paths with.

Explore one of Toronto’s secret streets

It's easy to miss the street sign leading to one of Toronto's most secretive streets – Alpha Avenue – as you walk north on Sackville from Wellesley Street.

Located a 15-minute walk away from Castle Frank station, this tiny residential street is lined with a small collection of houses which date all the way back to the 1880s and currently act as residences today.

There aren't many heritage designated homes accessible for viewing in the city, but Toronto history buffs will be pleased to find official heritage plaques by all the doors here.

See some famous names at the Toronto Necropolis

Visiting a cemetery doesn't have to be a creepy affair, especially when it's as beautiful and historic as the Toronto Necropolis. Dating back to 1950, this gothic revival cemetery is located right next to the Riverdale Farm.

The fastest way to get to the Necropolis is to take the Discovery Trail located just to the left of Castle Frank's subway station. You'll have to descend into the ravine before heading under the viadcut on Rosedale Valley Road, which will then lead you through Wellesley Park.

Twenty minutes later you'll find yourself exploring the sprawling lands that act as the final resting place for figures like William Lyon Mackenzie, journalist George Brown and NDP leader Jack Layton.

You can also quickly step into the Necropolis Chapel to check out the beautiful stained glass windows and admire the interior of its gable roof.

Check out one of Toronto’s oldest homes

Not far from Craigleigh Gardens is a small affluent community on Drumsnab Road consisting of a few elegant multi-million dollar homes that round off in a cul de sac just off Bloor Street.

Of all the houses here, 5 Drumsnab is rumoured to be the oldest building used as a private residence in the city. Completed in 1834, it was originally built as a single-storey home before being remodeled with a second floor, ball room, and an attic with servants quarters in 1850.

This road is private, so you probably don't want to spend time lingering here, but it's a good chance to take a look at some Toronto architecture that's withstood the test of time.