Toronto is getting a giant beach ball on the waterfront

Toronto's waterfront is getting something new to play with this summer: giant balls.

From the same event that brought us last year's giant rubber duck, a giant beach ball installation is coming to the waterfront as part of the Redpath Waterfront Festival next month, from June 22 to 24.

The fun and summery installation is made up of six 6.5 feet tall beach balls swaying in the breeze from a huge frame inside of HTO Park.

The whole thing is meant to resemble the pendulum wave—the cool but kind of extra cousin of the famous scientific instrument known as the pendulum.

The huge balls will be created by Oakville-based event decor firm Decor & More. The structure will stand 22 feet tall, lie 42 feet across and weigh about 19,000 pounds.

Visitors are encouraged to play with the balls all they want, as the installation is meant to evoke the playful spirit of summer.