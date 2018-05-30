Bike share for free in Toronto every Wednesday in June

Mayor John Tory announced today Bike Share Toronto riders will again be given a free pass every Wednesday in June — starting on Wednesday, June 6 — to the tune of unlimited 30 minute bike rides.

We are committed to improving how people move around the city. We're investing in bike sharing to make it easier to travel the city by bike. pic.twitter.com/gmjH0w4z5T — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) May 30, 2018

This promotion is a part of Bike Month that takes place from May 28 to June 30, 2018.

"We are committed to improving how people move around the city, and that includes investing in bike sharing in the city to make it easier to travel by bike," said the mayor, in a press release. "

.@TorontosMayor this morning for Bike to Work Day Toronto with his Bike Share Toronto bike! Boom 💥! pic.twitter.com/VILIWIZoD6 — Benjamin Henning (@Ben_Henning) May 29, 2018

Cycling is a great way to get around the city. I encourage all Toronto residents and visitors to the city to take advantage of Free Ride Wednesdays in June."

The promotion, Free Ride Wednesdays, benefits almost 12,700 members. This year it's sponsored by CAA South Central Ontario and, yes, you have to be a member to take advantage of this offer.