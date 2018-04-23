You can learn how to flyboard near Toronto

From Drake to Rihanna, it seems everyone is flyboarding these days. Luckily, local adrenaline junkies can give it a go too at FlyBoard Niagara that’s just a short day trip from Toronto.

Invented only six years ago, this relatively new watersport is only offered to thrill seekers at a few locations in Ontario. With FlyBoard Niagara, you can experience this epic ride close to the city against the backdrop of Jordan’s stunning harbour.

Flyboarding (also known as hydroflight) looks like a futuristic device that shoots you through the air (similar to a powered wakeboard) that’s connected by a long hose to a watercraft nearby.

Water is then forced under pressure to a pair of boots with jet nozzles underneath which provide power for the rider to fly up to 50 ft in the air, or dive through the water like Aquaman. Once airborne, the apparatus remains stable in the air.

Movement and control is accomplished by tilting the flyboard up, down, left, and right. 90% of the projection is routed through the primary nozzle that is attached to the bottom of the flyboard. The remaining 10% of power is used to ensure stabilization - similar to ski poles.

Although it seems super risky, there are a ton of safety factors in play to ensure riders remain free from harm. The flyboard itself is buoyant and will allow you to safely rest between flights and absolutely everyone is equipped with a life vest and helmet.

Experienced riders have compared operating a flyboard to learning how to ride a bike, surf, or any other sport/activity that requires balance. With guidance and coaching from the trained instructors, most riders need just 5 minutes to master the basics of flying.

The price for a 30-minute ride is only $149, and you can rent a Go Pro for a little extra to record the entire experience.