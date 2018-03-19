Toronto couple slow danced through a TTC subway delay

Conventional wisdom holds that public displays of affection on the TTC are kind of gross, at best, illegal at worst.

One young couple in Toronto proved all of that wrong this weekend with nothing but a little bit of music and some wholesome ballroom dance moves.

Patrick Boccongelle and his girlfriend, Deanna Di Vito, found themselves stuck on a delayed subway train this St. Patrick's Day with a man who just happened to have an accordion.

"This guy was just jamming out when we got onto the subway car," wrote Boccongelle in a Facebook.

"There was a delay, so naturally...," he wrote, before posting another video with the caption "I needed to dance!"

Boccongelle and Di Vito are seen in the video performing a simple two-step waltz, of sorts, while smiling at each other and laughing a bit.

The entire streetcar looks on as the duo becomes a physical embodiment of #RelationshipGoals. Di Vito is perfectly decked out in green, as is the according player, making everything all the more festive and magical.

"Happy St. Paddy's from my subway car to yours," wrote Boccongelle in a later Facebook post. "Signed, a visibly inebriated Patrick."

"Drunk danced on the subway with my boyfriend last night to a guy playing the accordion," wrote Di Vito similarly on Twitter the next day. "I'm so lucky to have found a guy like @pboccongelle."

See what I mean? Relationship goals.

Big ups to this adorable pair for reminding us all that the TTC can be lovely and romantic... sometimes.