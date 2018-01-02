People are already skating on Grenadier Pond in High Park

Grenadier Pond, like every summer loving heart in the city, has frozen over. For some, that means it's time to skate. While the city of Toronto has yet to post an official update about the ice conditions, local residents have already hit the ice.

A post shared by Priscilla Rosa △▽ ♡ (@priscillarosa) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:27am PST

People have been flocking to the western edge of High Park for weeks in hopes of gliding around atop the 35 acre body of water. Since the cold spell really kicked in late last month, many have ventured out onto the pond for a snowy skate.

The city only started allowing citizens to skate on Grenadier Pond again (legally) in 2015. Between 2001 and 2015, activity on the pond was deemed illegal. Then, as now, people tend to bend the rules, though in general it's become more safe to skate here.

A post shared by Taylor Leedahl (@thethicket) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

City staffers now monitor ice levels on the pond throughout the winter, beginning each January. Flags are placed around the pond to let people know how risky venturing out onto the ice might be.

"The flag at the pond will indicate whether the pond is either: not safe (red flag), or use at your own risk (yellow flag), "reads the city's Public & Leisure Skating webpage.

These flags have yet to be posted this year, but are expected any day now in the midst of this deep cold spell.

A post shared by Mark Donaldson (@ciaomarko) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

While the city notes that Grenadier Pond "has been a recreational skating surface since the early days of Toronto," it does caution that High Park has no official skating program.

That means no ice clearing, maintenance, clubhouse, equipment rentals or protection from the elements.

A post shared by Abdullahi Salad (@abdullahisaladbowl) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:42pm PST

Whether it's this rustic type of atmosphere, childhood nostalgia or simply the thrill of skating unsupervised on actual frozen water, Toronto is all about Grenadier Pond right now – and not just for skating!

A post shared by Chris B (@chrisinspace) on Dec 30, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Cross country skiers are loving the wide open fields of snow, too.

A post shared by lorne bridgman (@lornebridgman) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

The city asks that skaters stay within designated areas and keep their dogs off the pond, but not everyone knows about the latter rule.

A post shared by Paul Solarski (@bullpen20) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Dogs do have minds of their own, after all, and some of them just want to play in the pond – even if it's frozen solid.