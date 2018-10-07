These incredible rock fissures are just one hour from Toronto

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to explore the inside of a giant rock formation, you don't have to travel far for the experience. The Limehouse Conservation Area near Toronto is a major departure from your average hiking trail.

Limehouse was once an old limestone mine along the Niagara Escapement. Part of Credit Valley watershed, it's located about an hour away from Toronto and links to the Bruce Trail. Its many trails lead visitors through a maze of cavernous ruins that are amazing to explore.

Entering the massive fissures gets you up close and personal with the rocks. Visitors are allowed to walk in between and climb up an down the huge formations. There are ladders situated around the site for assistance or for anyone looking for some added intensity.

Trails meander past both natural and man-made formations, like old powder houses used to store explosives, while elevated walkways help visitors to navigate a forest area that is full of surprises.

A particularly scenic spot is the old limestone bridge that passes over Black Creek. This is Instagram heaven.

Limehouse is a part of Ontario's Conservation Area network, making it ideal for a day trips (there's no overnight camping) to catch the fall foliage amidst a dramatic landscape that seems world's apart from Toronto despite the short drive.

So if you don't mind being stuck between a rock and a hard place, Limehouse Conservation area should be your next great fall adventure. You'll find this natural wonderland at 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse.