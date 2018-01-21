Pet and dog adoption in Toronto

Pet and dog adoption services in Toronto are plentiful, because who doesn’t want to save a furry animal from a cruel, uncertain fate? They need homes, you need cuddles — it all works out.

Here’s a roundup of places you can adopt an animal friend in Toronto.

Contrary to popular belief, the city’s animal services aren’t just for wildlife control (a.k.a. when raccoons break into your apartment.) They also run three shelter locations around the city where you can visit their adorable potential adoptees.

Visit this Corktown shelter and fill out an adoption questionnaire before taking one of their stray dogs or cats home. For something smaller, consider their selection of hamsters, turtles, or birds, because budgies need love too.

This volunteer-run shelter looks after both canines and cats, most who have been surrendered by owners who can no longer take care of them. If you’re looking for animal access in the west end but don’t want to commit to adoption, you can also consider volunteering.

Nearly all locations of this pet supply store double as a PetSmart Adoption Centre, where you can adopt a new friend in need and then take them shopping for treats right after.

Cats who are a part of this rescue don’t stay in an actual shelter – they’re placed in volunteer foster homes before being adopted by forever owners. Whether you decide to adopt or foster, there’s no shortage of furry friends to go around.

Located in Scarborough, this organization has been around for over 35 years and has a strict no-kill policy, meaning it doesn’t matter if the cat or canine never gets adopted – they’ll always have a home with PAWS. There’s hundreds of animals to be adopted here, so take your pick.

Head to this organization’s website to view their list of available dogs for adoption. With an office located in the Financial District, adoptions with this charity include some over-the-phone conversations and home visits to make sure your house is puppy prepped.

More Options:

