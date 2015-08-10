10 fun things to do with kids outdoors in Toronto

Fun things to do with kids outdoors in Toronto are aplenty in the summer. Whether your young tyke is into sports, exploring, or animals, the city is teeming with fun outdoorsy things to do.

Here are my picks for fun things to do with kids in Toronto.

Go ice skating

Yes, this is outdoors, and yes, you can do it in the summer. Ontario Place has recently unveiled its polymer rink, which allows visitors to get on the ice even when it’s hot out. Skate rentals are $5 for kids 12 and under, and $10 for anyone 13+.

Bond with some animals

Your ward can form some everlasting animal friendships at multiple zoos around the city, from the new baby gorilla at the Toronto Zoo to the llamas at High Park Zoo or the oinkers at Riverdale Farm.

Frolic in the water

Cool off this summer at one of the many splash pads across the city, where kids can run around in spray jets and make new friends. You can also head to Scarborough to visit Kidstown, the only water park operated by the city, for the tipping bucket, spray rings and slide.

Go hiking

Get the kids in tune with Mother Nature with an adventurous walk through Toronto’s many trails, from the beautiful picture book-esque ravine of Glen Stewart to the lush trails of Crothers Woods.

Practice patience while bird watching

Keeping still is a feat for many of us, even adults. Practice the art of stillness with your kid by heading over to Tommy Thompson Park and trying to check off all 316 species of birds on their Bird Checklist.

Explore Toronto from the water

You and the little ones can explore Toronto’s waterfront by kayak, canoe, or even paddleboard with Toronto Adventures and the Harbourfront Canoe and Kayak Centre, who offer rentals and guided tours. You can also do a tandem kayak tour with your kid around Toronto’s archipelago, as long as they’re 12 and up.

Discover the Toronto Islands

Traversing the lake on a ferry is one of the best summer memories you can bestow a kid. Hop on a boat from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and then spend the rest of your day exploring the Islands, from the maze and rides at Centre Island to the beach at Ward’s.

Ride the mini train at Toronto Railway Museum

All aboard the fun train! Head over to Roundhouse Park — conveniently located near the CN Tower and Ripley’s — where you and the young’uns can hop on the Mini-Rail that takes you around the Roundhouse Park for a small fee on top of museum admission.

Go on a scavenger hunt

Pick up a pamphlet at Evergreen Brick Works and take your little ones on a scavenger hunt around the site any time during business hours. There’s hunts appropriate for kids as old as 10, with a recommended donation of $2 to $5.

Take them to a festival

What’s better than exploring vast grounds while getting to nom on tasty food from different cultures? From Taste of the Danforth to Jerk Fest and Night Market, there are countless kid-friendly festivals taking place in the city this summer.