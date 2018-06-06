Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
summer festivals toronto

The top 55 summer festivals in Toronto for 2018

The top summer festivals in Toronto for 2018 are set to breathe life into the city with celebrations of culture, music and food through performances, showcases, storytelling and workshops. Plan your summer accordingly, it's gonna be a hot one.

  • Must attend summer festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Open Roof Festival
      June 20 - August 22
      Open Roof Festival
      Movies, music and beer are all going down at Open Roof's new location on Sterling Road, along with outdoor movie screenings and live music every Wednesday.
      Sterling Road
    • Wine and Spirit Festival
      June 22-23
      Wine and Spirit Festival
      Wine samples, craft beer and pairing seminars are all included in this festival, and a portion of ticket sales are donated to the Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund.
      Sugar Beach
    • Craft Beer Festival
      June 22-24
      Craft Beer Festival
      The river of independently-brewed craft beer and ciders keeps flowing for an extra day this year, alongside tons of food and activities.
      Ontario Place
    • Redpath Waterfront Festival
      June 22-24
      Redpath Waterfront Festival
      While the giant rubber duck may be gone, this year's beach ball installation looks to fill the void during this festival of art, music, food and shopping.
      HTO Park
    • Pride Weekend
      June 22-24
      Pride Weekend
      The last weekend of Pride Month marks this huge street festival with music, entertainment, food — all within the newly expanded festival footprint.
      Church-Wellesley Village
    • Taste of Asia
      June 22-24
      Taste of Asia
      This celebration of modern and traditional Asian food and culture takes over Kennedy Road with tons of vendors, performances and activities.
      Kennedy Road
    • TD Jazz Festival
      June 22 - July 1
      TD Jazz Festival
      A sure sign of summer is this internationally-recognized jazz festival that sees musicians and artists flocking to Toronto from all over to play.
      Multiple Venues
    • Junction Summer Solstice Festival
      June 23
      Junction Summer Solstice Festival
      The longest day of the year gets a full day of celebrations with family-friendly activities, music, art, performances, food and drinks.
      The Junction
    • Bud Light Dreams
      June 23-24
      Bud Light Dreams
      Electro, EDM and trance artists arrive for this huge, two-day music festival featuring Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade and Galantis.
      RBC Echo Beach
    • Pedestrian Sundays
      June 24
      Pedestrian Sundays
      Kensington goes carless for one day each month during the summer to make space for dancing, music, makers and meditation in the street.
      Kensington Market
    • Toronto Rib Fest
      June 29 - July 2
      Toronto Rib Fest
      Arguably one of the largest rib fest celebrations of the year, some of the biggest names in the rib game serve up some of the best ribs in the country.
      Centennial Park
    • Electric Island
      July 1
      Electric Island
      Round two of this electro concert series on the Island kicks off with a special Canada Day celebration featuring Anna, Jackmaster Jade and more.
      Hanlan's Point
    • Toronto Fringe Festival
      July 4-15
      Toronto Fringe Festival
      Theatres across the city play host to a variety of plays by upcoming and established playwrites on the fringe of the performing arts scene.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of Lawrence
      July 6-8
      Taste of Lawrence
      The Wexford Heights portion of Lawrence Avenue shows off its community colours during this three-day festival of food, activities, music and more.
      Wexford Heights
    • Beaches Jazz Festival
      July 6-29
      Beaches Jazz Festival
      A celebration of all things jazz music by artists, local and international, is set to turn the Beaches in to a paradise for music lovers everywhere.
      Multiple Venues
    • Salsa On St. Clair
      July 7-8
      Salsa On St. Clair
      Salsa takes to the streets during this three-week outdoor party alongside St. Clair with events, food, music and, of course, dancing.
      St. Clair Ave West (Winona Dr. to Christie St.)
    • Maker Extravaganza
      July 7-8
      Maker Extravaganza
      Makers from all over come to Toronto to show off the creative goods, products, gadgets and everything else they've been working hard on.
      Toronto Reference Library
    • Afrofest
      July 7-8
      Afrofest
      This free festival is dedicated to showcasing African music from Toronto and around the world with storytelling, music, dance and special programming.
      Woodbine Park
    • Vector Festival
      July 12-16
      Vector Festival
      This festival looks to showcase digital games and creative media practices with exhibitions, screenings and performances for the curious and creative.
      Multiple Venues
    • Summer Music Festival
      July 12 - August 4
      Summer Music Festival
      Spots all over the city bring the classical music experience to the masses with programming that includes concerts, classes, lectures and workshops.
      Multiple Venues
    • Night It Up!
      July 13-15
      Night It Up!
      Markham's annual outdoor festival is back, showcasing Asian street foods and nightly performances.
      Markham Civic Centre
    • BurgerFest
      July 13-15
      BurgerFest
      Located in the heart of downtown, this festival brings together the best burgers the city has to offer for a weekend of food, drinks, music and fun.
      Campbell House
    • Festival of India
      July 14-15
      Festival of India
      Now in its 46th year, this annual festival shuts down the downtown core in celebration of Indian heritage and culture, and ends with a huge parade.
      Multiple Venues
    • Vans Warped Tour
      July 17
      Vans Warped Tour
      Vans Warped Tour comes to an end after 24 glorious years of raucous partying and music with performances by Sum 41, Bowling for Soup, and The Used.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Big on Bloor
      July 21
      Big on Bloor
      Bloor Street explodes with music and life during this huge street festival with events, activities, displays and exhibitions peppered along the strip.
      Bloor Street West
    • Toronto Burlesque Festival
      July 26-29
      Toronto Burlesque Festival
      All things burlesque takes over Toronto with performances and parties featuring innovative artists skilled in the art of burlesque.
      Multiple Venues
    • Fusion of Taste Festival
      July 29
      Fusion of Taste Festival
      A spread of goodies from the diverse Albion Islington community is up for the tasting during this outdoor celebration of different cultural offerings.
      Albion Islington Square
    • Toronto Food Truck Festival
      August 3-6
      Toronto Food Truck Festival
      Scattered around the city no more, food trucks from all over will fill Woodbine Park with all kinds of tastes, smells, brews and activities.
      Woodbine Park
    • Caribana
      August 4
      Caribana
      A month of Caribana celebrations capps off with the Grand Parade; a spectacle of stunning colours, extravagant costumes, music and dance.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of the Middle East Food Festival
      August 4
      Taste of the Middle East Food Festival
      This Middle Eastern food fest kicks off with favourites like Turkish coffee, Arak and grilled halloumi, plus art, music and dancing.
      Dundas Square
    • Veld
      August 4-5
      Veld
      The hip-hop and electro gods are set to bless Toronto with a stacked lineup of performances by DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Migos and a lot more.
      Downsview Park
    • JerkFest
      August 9-12
      JerkFest
      JerkFest is back and grilling up mountains of grilled chicken and other Caribbean favourites alongside games, music and dancing.
      Centennial Park
    • Summerworks Festival
      August 9-19
      Summerworks Festival
      New and experimental works take the spotlight with performers trying out different material, pushing boundaries and creating new audience experiences.
      Multiple Venues
    • Manifesto
      August 9-19
      Manifesto
      Ten days of arts, culture and community takes over the city with performances, workshops and competitions — all ending with a big party in City Hall.
      Multiple Venues
    • Waterfront Night Market
      August 10-12
      Waterfront Night Market
      Back after last year's venue debacle, this night market is known for a huge selection of Pan-Asian food, as well as art and lifestyle goods.
      Ontario Place
    • Taste of the Danforth
      August 10-12
      Taste of the Danforth
      All things Greek take over the Danforth with patios, street food, music and activities in celebration of Toronto's Hellenic community.
      Greektown
    • Sweetery
      August 11-12
      Sweetery
      For all the sweet tooths out there, this festival of desserts features local chef, student and artisan creations of the sugary persuasion.
      David Pecaut Square
    • Vegandale Food Drink Festival
      August 11-12
      Vegandale Food Drink Festival
      Plant-based foodies take over Fort York for two days of vendors serving up food and drinks, and goods and products from non-animal sources.
      Fort York National Historic Site
    • CNE
      August 17 - September 3
      CNE
      The Toronto tradition of ending the summer at the CNE continues this year with two weeks of food, rides, games, shows, activities and more.
      Exhibition Place
    • Toronto Chinatown Festival
      August 18-19
      Toronto Chinatown Festival
      Toronto's vibrant Chinatown community looks to celebrate its rich culture with vendors, performances and activities throughout the neighbourhood.
      Chinatown
    • Taste of Manila
      August 18-19
      Taste of Manila
      Toronto's Little Manila community shows off its cultural offerings with two days of traditional Filipino music, food, entertainment and a parade.
      Bathurst Street
    • Camp Wavelength
      August 18-19
      Camp Wavelength
      Two days of dreamy synths, electro grooves and chill vibes is going down alongside art installations, dance, games and activities.
      Fort York National Historic Site
    • Toronto Cider Festival
      August 24-25
      Toronto Cider Festival
      Ciders from Canada and all over the world are paired alongside a curated selection of food vendors during this annual two-day festival.
      Sherbourne Common
    • TAIWANfest
      August 24-26
      TAIWANfest
      Mandarin culture, food, music and shopping takes over the Waterfront with a rotating focus on a specific Asian culture each year.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Bloorcourt Festival
      August 25
      Bloorcourt Festival
      Local Bloorcourt vendors along Bloor Street West come together for a festival of artists, musicians and crafters alongside goods, music and entertainment.
      Bloor Street West
    • Tamil Fest
      August 25-26
      Tamil Fest
      Now in it's third year, Tamil Fest looks to celebrate Tamil culture with exhibitions, traditional food, entertainment and performances.
      Markham Road
    • Fan Expo
      August 30 - September 2
      Fan Expo
      Start planning your weekend now because Fan Expo is ripe with everything comic books, gaming, film and television, panels, programming and more.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • BuskerFest
      August 31 - September 3
      BuskerFest
      Woodbine Park gets taken over by spontaneous, outrageous and artsy performances from comedians, fire jugglers, acrobats, aerial artists and more.
      Woodbine Park
    • Toronto International Film Festival
      September 6-16
      Toronto International Film Festival
      Toronto gets the star treatment as TIFF showcases the best in local and international filmmaking with screenings, panels, special events and more.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Veg Food Fest
      September 7-9
      Veg Food Fest
      Over 140 vendors take over Harbourfront with a variety of vegetarian vendors selling goodies, both sweet and savoury.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Taste of the Kingsway
      September 7-9
      Taste of the Kingsway
      The Kingsway transforms in to a international food experience for three days during this street festival with vendors, live entertainment and activities.
      The Kingsway
    • Spark Arts Festival
      September 8
      Spark Arts Festival
      New this year is this full day of family fun with music, live art, crafting, and programming for kids and adults to enjoy.
      Ontario Place
    • Toronto Ukrainian Festival
      September 14-16
      Toronto Ukrainian Festival
      Ukrainian culture takes over Bloor Street with traditional dancing, food, music and activities. If you haven't tried real borscht or paska yet, this is the time.
      Bloor St. West
    • Roncesvalles Polish Festival
      September 15-16
      Roncesvalles Polish Festival
      This yearly staple is set to overtake Roncy with Polish cultural offers of food, music, dance, entertainment and a polka party.
      Roncesvalles Village
    • Toronto Garlic Festival
      September 16
      Toronto Garlic Festival
      Garlic—the most glorious of plants—gets a festival to itself with garlic-y food and desserts, products, music, talks, workshops and more.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

