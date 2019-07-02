The top 10 patios on King West

King West patios will have you embracing the warm weather in style. One of Toronto's more chic neighbourhoods, these patios are a far cry from the more casual haunts found in other 'hoods. There's everything from sun-drenched sidewalk patios to swanky hotel rooftops.

Here are my picks for the top patios on King West.

This multi-level Latin American spot boasts a breathtaking rooftop patio. Grab a spot on one of the sun-drenched picnic tables and munch on snacks like Big Mac empanadas.

This rooftop oasis is a mammoth 16,000 square foot rooftop pool, patio and bar. It's got everything you could ask for, including cabanas, a full restaurant and epic skyline views of the city.

The popular Italian restaurant has two patios on offer, but the rooftop with its retractable glass cover is the clear winner. The terrace sports a minimalist-chic design featuring well-manicured plants and stark white chairs. Grab a glass or two of pinot while you're here.

This Irish pub boasts a chic side patio that looks out over King West. The space is equipped with its own bar, so you'll never go thirsty.

This massive craft brewing company, bottle shop and mega-restaurant comes complete with a sidewalk patio at King and Bathurst. Visit in the wee weekend hours for brunch or opt for an afternoons with brews.

This corner patio makes for the ideal place to grab a cocktail or coffee when the city warms up. The space features a black and yellow colour scheme and enough shade to save your skin if you skipped sunscreen.

The bar often visited by Shawn Mendes also sports an area complete with sofas, picnic table and bar seats in front. It's a great spot for kicking back and sipping on cocktails.

The colourful sidewalk patio has seating for you and your crew to munch on classic bar snacks while yelling 'cheers' with drinks.

Indulge in slow-baked jerk wings, curry goat and fried okra on the charming back patio of this Jamaican restaurant at Portland and King. If that's not enough, they're also doing cocktails out of pineapples.

This rooftop patio will have you mingling with hotel guests while taking in a gorgeous view of the city. The terrace features chic lounge furniture and a menu filled with expertly-crafted cocktails.