Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
king west patios

The top 10 patios on King West

Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

King West patios will have you embracing the warm weather in style. One of Toronto's more chic neighbourhoods, these patios are a far cry from the more casual haunts found in other 'hoods. There's everything from sun-drenched sidewalk patios to swanky hotel rooftops.

Here are my picks for the top patios on King West.

Baro

This multi-level Latin American spot boasts a breathtaking rooftop patio. Grab a spot on one of the sun-drenched picnic tables and munch on snacks like Big Mac empanadas. 

King West Patio Toronto

Soak up the sun poolside at Lavelle. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Lavelle

This rooftop oasis is a mammoth 16,000 square foot rooftop pool, patio and bar. It's got everything you could ask for, including cabanas, a full restaurant and epic skyline views of the city.

King West Patio Toronto

Make your way upstairs to discover the Gusto 101 rooftop patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Gusto 101

The popular Italian restaurant has two patios on offer, but the rooftop with its retractable glass cover is the clear winner. The terrace sports a minimalist-chic design featuring well-manicured plants and stark white chairs. Grab a glass or two of pinot while you're here.

King West Patio Toronto

The patio at Belfast Love is great for people watching. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Belfast Love

This Irish pub boasts a chic side patio that looks out over King West. The space is equipped with its own bar, so you'll never go thirsty.

King West Patio Toronto

Northern Maverick has seating for you and all of yours friends on their front patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Northern Maverick

This massive craft brewing company, bottle shop and mega-restaurant comes complete with a sidewalk patio at King and Bathurst. Visit in the wee weekend hours for brunch or opt for an afternoons with brews.

King West Patio Toronto

Brunch in the sun at Portland Variety. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Portland Variety

This corner patio makes for the ideal place to grab a cocktail or coffee when the city warms up. The space features a black and yellow colour scheme and enough shade to save your skin if you skipped sunscreen.

King West Patio

Munch on nachos while people watching on the Petty Cash patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Petty Cash

The bar often visited by Shawn Mendes also sports an area complete with sofas, picnic table and bar seats in front. It's a great spot for kicking back and sipping on cocktails. 

King West Patio

Watch the hustle and bustle of King West over drinks on the Regulars patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Regulars

The colourful sidewalk patio has seating for you and your crew to munch on classic bar snacks while yelling 'cheers' with drinks.

King West Patios Toronto

Escape the craziness of King West with a visit to the back patio at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen

Indulge in slow-baked jerk wings, curry goat and fried okra on the charming back patio of this Jamaican restaurant at Portland and King. If that's not enough, they're also doing cocktails out of pineapples.

King West Patio Toronto

Views in Toronto don't get much than the ones on the Thompson Hotel rooftop patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Thompson Hotel

This rooftop patio will have you mingling with hotel guests while taking in a gorgeous view of the city. The terrace features chic lounge furniture and a menu filled with expertly-crafted cocktails.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Baro

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The top 10 patios on King West

Kew-Balmy Beach is Toronto's underrated sandy getaway

The top 5 parks in Etobicoke

Toronto is getting a lollipop-themed selfie room

Toronto's outdoor swimming pools are officially open for the summer

People are now reselling Toronto Raptors OVO merch for way higher prices

Someone put the faces of Toronto Raptors on Canadian currency

Huge lineups in Toronto for new OVO Raptors Championship merch