That time the TTC removed a penis shaped map from a Toronto subway station

Back in 2015 a TTC station map was erected at Downsview station.

It had to been taken down by transit staff after Torontonians somehow noticed what the transit commission's graphics design team, managerial staff, sign printing service, and sign installation staff apparently all did not.

The image, which stood proudly at the station long enough for it to be photographed by a number of commuters, depicted Downsview's bus platform as being long, narrow, slightly tapered, and having a rounded tip that's shaded a different colour, for some uncomfortable reason.

The TTC took a firm stance: "Everybody who had seen the sign, it led some to believe it looked like a very phallic-looking symbol and we don't want any of our maps to be misconstrued, so we're in the midst of replacing it," then TTC spokesman Brad Ross told the Toronto Sun.

I see something naughty in this TTC map at Downsview Station, just not the penis everyone else is going on about pic.twitter.com/tXfFys6Sqo — Rabbi of Luv (Radio TMI) (@RadioTMI) February 5, 2015

He added that the posting of the map might have been somewhat premature. "There's an approval process for signage and maps and in an effort to expedite things, to get the job done as quickly as possible, the process was not followed in this case," he said.

At any rate, this was a real boner for the TTC.