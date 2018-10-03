The top 10 things to do outdoors this fall in Toronto

Outdoor activities this fall in Toronto are all about cozy sweaters, hot apple cider and that soggy leaf smell. Take in the colourful display of changing foliage splattered across the city one last time before just leaving our warm beds becomes a daunting task.

Here are my picks for the top things to do outdoors this fall in Toronto.

Pumpkins are a quintessential part of fall and just outside of the city is where you’ll find several pumpkin patches that make for a great day trip. Pick your pumpkin by hand and depending on where you go, there’s many festive activities like wagon rides and apple picking.

Toronto is known for its lush canopy, making fall a particularly exciting time of year to see the vibrant mosaic of colours among the leaves. There’s lots of spots perfect for some leaf peeping that offer both high and low vantage points to check out the foliage.

Fall is peak apple picking season, their colours matching the changing leaves on the trees. Many farms just outside of the city allow folks to pick their own apples, while some have on-side markets with plenty of apple-infused goodies and seasonal produce for sale.

Before you nestle away for winter, you can take advantage of the crisp, fresh air and wet leaf scent on a hike through the David Belfour Park Ravine where you’ll find one of the best places to see the gorgeous fall colours close up.

Camping no longer means roughing it. Times have changed and parks like the Rouge National Urban Park offer the glamping experience without the high cost. Soak up the landscape in cottage/tent hybrids that contain the comforts of home in the wilderness.

Botanical gardens, walking paths, lookouts and a lush array of plant and wildlife can all be found at this 250-acre nature reserve just north of downtown. The Humber Arboretum is open year round and offers nature lovers a taste of the outdoors without having to travel very far.

High Park is wonderful any time of the year, but it’s especially lovely in the fall when the leaves are changing colours. Leaf peeping isn’t the only thing to do there, however. Fishing, ghost tours, a harvest festival and pumpkin float are just some of the seasonal festivities.

A little bit of country inside the city, the Riverdale Farm is laden with the sights and smells of fall. Nestled next to the Don Valley, the farm has many trails that take you through the rich foliage, paddocks and barns that are home to different kinds of barnyard buds.

Another wet-wood scented wonder, this nature preserve was once a POW camp. It now stands as a culturally and historically significant spot where you can grab a brew at the on-site brewery, tour through the nearby trails or check out Papermill Theatre.

Just behind the Ontario Science Centre lies Flemingdon Park. There you'll find an archery range, ultimate Frisbee and several trails. You can also just relax with a hot drink and look out over the valley for a beautiful view of the foliage.