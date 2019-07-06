The top 10 romantic patios in Toronto

Romantic patios in Toronto are often secluded, picturesque, dark and quiet. These spots exist in alleyways, backyards and gardens, and usually feature twinkly lights or candles to really set the mood on midsummer night dates.

Here are my picks for the most romantic patios in Toronto.

When it comes to patios, this Yorkville spot gives you options. The restaurant offers a 12-seater sidewalk space, but it's the expansive backyard patio that is the star. Patios in Toronto don't get much dreamier than this.

The back garden of this Little Italy spot features a dreamy patio that's lovely during the day and at night. Choose a cocktail or cappuccino because this spot's both a bar and a cafe.

You don't need to love beer to head here, though it'll certainly help. This whole place is dark and romantic, but its patio is fairly quiet and features twinkly lights to really up the ante.

This spot is best for a weekday date when you can leisurely sip on reasonably priced cocktails and munch on some yummy snacks.

The outside of this French bistro on Harbord is just as beautiful as the inside. Head to their back patio for some privacy and admire the dazzling twinkling lights above.

Despite being a little touristy, the Distillery District always feels romantic, especially at dusk. Head to this French restaurant to take it all in.

The flowery front patio of this Mediterranean restaurant in Yorkville feels like a magical oasis located somewhere well beyond the city limits. Pretend you're on vacation on your next date here.

This Little Italy bar has a wood-ensconced patio with ample comfy seating. It's the place to enjoy Caesars over brunch date or glasses of sparkling and snacks, well into the night.

The patio at this Peruvian restaurant on Wellington is strung with hanging plants and lights that make it almost as beautiful as their Insta-worthy desserts.

The lush and secluded backyard patio of this Bloorcourt wine and beer bar remains open until 2 a.m., so prepare to indulge in affordable small plates and sip on wine well into the night.