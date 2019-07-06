Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
romantic patios toronto

The top 10 romantic patios in Toronto

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Romantic patios in Toronto are often secluded, picturesque, dark and quiet. These spots exist in alleyways, backyards and gardens, and usually feature twinkly lights or candles to really set the mood on midsummer night dates.

Here are my picks for the most romantic patios in Toronto.

Bar Reyna

When it comes to patios, this Yorkville spot gives you options. The restaurant offers a 12-seater sidewalk space, but it's the expansive backyard patio that is the star. Patios in Toronto don't get much dreamier than this.

Romantic Patio Toronto

Patios don't get much more romantic than the one at The Walton. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Walton

The back garden of this Little Italy spot features a dreamy patio that's lovely during the day and at night. Choose a cocktail or cappuccino because this spot's both a bar and a cafe.

Romantic Patio Toronto

The patio at Birreria Volo is a cozy spot. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Birreria Volo

You don't need to love beer to head here, though it'll certainly help. This whole place is dark and romantic, but its patio is fairly quiet and features twinkly lights to really up the ante.

Romantic Patio Toronto

Romance is in the air on the Wallflower patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Wallflower

This spot is best for a weekday date when you can leisurely sip on reasonably priced cocktails and munch on some yummy snacks.

Romantic Patio Toronto

Twinkling lights cover the entire patio at Cafe Cancan. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Cafe Cancan

The outside of this French bistro on Harbord is just as beautiful as the inside. Head to their back patio for some privacy and admire the dazzling twinkling lights above. 

Romantic Patio Toronto

Cluny has an adorable patio that is an ideal for a date night. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Cluny

Despite being a little touristy, the Distillery District always feels romantic, especially at dusk. Head to this French restaurant to take it all in.

Romantic Patio Toronto

A dinner on Estia's front patio makes for an ideal date spot. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Estia

The flowery front patio of this Mediterranean restaurant in Yorkville feels like a magical oasis located somewhere well beyond the city limits. Pretend you're on vacation on your next date here.

Romantic Patio Toronto

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city on Pray Tell's private patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Pray Tell

This Little Italy bar has a wood-ensconced patio with ample comfy seating. It's the place to enjoy Caesars over brunch date or glasses of sparkling and snacks, well into the night.

Romantic Patio Toronto

Opt to dine outside at Mira. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Mira

The patio at this Peruvian restaurant on Wellington is strung with hanging plants and lights that make it almost as beautiful as their Insta-worthy desserts.

Romantic Patio Toronto

The backyard patio at Paradise Grapevine oozes romance. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Paradise Grapevine

The lush and secluded backyard patio of this Bloorcourt wine and beer bar remains open until 2 a.m., so prepare to indulge in affordable small plates and sip on wine well into the night. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Bar Reyna. With files from Amy Grief and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Danny Green is leaving the Raptors to play for the Lakers

Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers

The top 10 romantic patios in Toronto

The top 10 outdoor swimming pools in Toronto

The top 5 beaches in Toronto

Toronto could be waiting days for Kawhi Leonard’s decision

Toronto is now stalking Kawhi Leonard from the sky

Huge crowds are waiting outside Toronto's Hazelton Hotel for Kawhi Leonard