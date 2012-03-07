7 schools to take flying lessons in Toronto

Flying lessons in Toronto will provide you a direct airpath to your PPL – a Private Pilot License. Book a hangar tour at any of these schools to see if it’s the right one for you.

Aside from hourly costs, fuel surcharges, wait times on the ground and proximity to practice areas, remember that vibing with your instructor and the school itself is just as important.

Here’s a roundup of schools in and around Toronto where you can take flying lessons.

Seneca College has a School of Aviation that offers several programs. Based out of the Peterborough Airport, you can practice in a single engine Cessna 172 before moving to the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron. Already licensed? There's also a multi-crew training program.

This small private, uncontrolled airfield in the Markham Airport only has one short, 2,000-foot runway. That’s not a bad thing, though, since having its own practice runway means saving time traveling to and from another area. Plus we all know short runways make good pilots.

Train with commercial pilots at the only flight school running out of Billy Bishop airport on the Island. You can get a private pilot license flying a two-seater Cessna 150 and a four-seater Cessna 172 in Claremont, about 10 minutes' flight away.

This company has been in the industry for over 50 years, amalgamating with its sister school Canadian Flight Academy to provide 24 planes in their training fleet, the majority of which are the Cessna 172S. Classes recently switched over to Oshawa Executive Airport from Buttonville.

This flight school based out of Oshawa Executive Airport offers two types of PPL packages: 5-hour and 10-hour sessions in a Cessna 152. You can also upgrade to a Cessna 172 for an extra $100 or $200. With a small fleet, this school is definitely one of the most affordable on the list.

This school is over 70 years old and has a solid reputation in the flight training business. Based out of Brampton Airport, the runways here are slim at just 40 meters wide which is good for practicing. Just know there's an annual membership fee paid to the Brampton Flying Club.

The most popular class here is the introductory course, flying out of Springwater Airpark. You get a great view of Georgian Bay and Collingwood, and you can get your Pilot Permit flying the school's super sleek Light Sport Aircrafts.