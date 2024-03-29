More unbelievable footage released of M&M'S pouring from Canadian transit vehicles

By now you’ve probably seen the astonishing video of M&M’S® raining down at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto.

Since that mysterious video dropped, three more videos have appeared online, each depicting thousands of M&M’S pouring from transit vehicles in major Canadian cities.

Maybe it’s magic, or maybe it’s masterful marketing. Regardless, these M&M’S signal something enticing on the horizon — and you can witness the virtual wonder yourself in one of these four Canadian cities.

Toronto

If you missed the original video, it shows a massive bag of peanut M&M'S appearing in the sky and pouring M&M’S all over Yonge-Dundas Square.

It’s a delicious version of spring showers and hints at something exciting happening over the upcoming long weekend...

Calgary

Picture this: a train glides into a downtown station under the bright afternoon sun. The doors open, but instead of an outpouring of people, it’s an outpouring of M&M’S! It’s a tasty scenario that previews fun times to come.

Vancouver

High above the regular traffic woes, a train pulls into its station, and a familiar sight unfolds as the doors open and countless M&M’S pour out. What could this possibly mean for Vancouver?

Montreal

Echoing Calgary and Vancouver, an underground station bursts to life with vibrant hues as a surge of M&M'S spill from the train's open doors. That’s one way to brighten up a commute!

So, Toronto locals, bring your friends, family, and co-workers for a long weekend treat at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto. While you’re making M&M'S memories, post your photos with the hashtag #ForAllFunKind.

After all, M&M’S are for everyone – including you!

M&M'S presents something epic at Yonge-Dundas Square