Sponsored
Kendall Bistretzan
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
M&M'S

More unbelievable footage released of M&M'S pouring from Canadian transit vehicles

Sponsored
Kendall Bistretzan
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

By now you’ve probably seen the astonishing video of M&M’S® raining down at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto. 

Since that mysterious video dropped, three more videos have appeared online, each depicting thousands of M&M’S pouring from transit vehicles in major Canadian cities.

Maybe it’s magic, or maybe it’s masterful marketing. Regardless, these M&M’S signal something enticing on the horizon — and you can witness the virtual wonder yourself in one of these four Canadian cities. 

Toronto

If you missed the original video, it shows a massive bag of peanut M&M'S appearing in the sky and pouring M&M’S all over Yonge-Dundas Square.

It’s a delicious version of spring showers and hints at something exciting happening over the upcoming long weekend...

Calgary 

Picture this: a train glides into a downtown station under the bright afternoon sun. The doors open, but instead of an outpouring of people, it’s an outpouring of M&M’S! It’s a tasty scenario that previews fun times to come.

Vancouver 

High above the regular traffic woes, a train pulls into its station, and a familiar sight unfolds as the doors open and countless M&M’S pour out. What could this possibly mean for Vancouver? 

Montreal 

Echoing Calgary and Vancouver, an underground station bursts to life with vibrant hues as a surge of M&M'S spill from the train's open doors. That’s one way to brighten up a commute! 

So, Toronto locals, bring your friends, family, and co-workers for a long weekend treat at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto. While you’re making M&M'S memories, post your photos with the hashtag #ForAllFunKind.

After all, M&M’S are for everyone – including you!

M&M'S presents something epic at Yonge-Dundas Square
  • When: March 29 to 31
  • Time
    • Friday, March 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    • Saturday, March 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    • Sunday, March 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Where: Yonge-Dundas Square — 1 Dundas St E, Toronto
  • Cost: Free
Lead photo by

kwan fung/Unsplash
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

More unbelievable footage released of M&M'S pouring from Canadian transit vehicles

New video captures M&M'S showering down on Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto

Toronto's Royal Conservatory of Music has an exciting lineup of spring concerts this season

Scotiabank Arena's new Creator Zone gives sports fans access to a new content series

How this global athletics brand is redesigning to help Toronto residents stay active year-round

Here’s how you can get exclusive access to this luxury fragrance in Toronto

Toronto can save 50% on Skip today only for International Day of Happiness

We gave Liquid I.V. a try to see if it would quench our thirst